Central Bank in Branson West celebrates its customers and its Grand Reopening.
According to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, Central Bank celebrated the Grand Reopening of the Branson West location on Friday, Oct. 1, with a ribbon cutting. The bank is now located at the intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13. Central Bank offers full-service banking, including a video teller.
“We are very excited to be able to expand to better serve the Stone County community. Our new branch offers a drive-thru with an extended hour Video Teller, a nice spacious lobby, and new lenders for all of your loan needs,” Central Bank Marketing Director Brandi Beebe said in the release.
Festivities began at 11 a.m. with a ‘Drive-Thru Customer Appreciation Cookout’, which concluded at noon.
The ribbon-cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce was held in front of the video teller at 11:30 a.m.
“We enjoyed visiting with our customers when they stopped to check out our new facility. We want to thank everyone who came out and hope everyone enjoyed lunch!” Beebe said in the release.
Central Bank opened the new location in May. Previously, the bank was located inside Walmart and has served in Branson West for 20 years. The new building boasts an extended hour video teller to accommodate customers from Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The video tellers allow customers to talk to a live person through the ATM and accomplish all of their banking needs.
Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.to noon. The bank is closed on Sundays.
