College of the Ozarks, one of the drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, hosted on-campus shoebox packing events in November.
According to a press release from C of O, the college continued their annual tradition of packing boxes for The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, which collects shoeboxes — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world.
The Christian Ministries Department planned and orchestrated the Operation Christmas Child events at C of O. The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects these shoeboxes to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories
C of O Community Service Coordinator Lori Simmons said several volunteers made the events possible.
“At the drop-off location, we had multiple volunteers to receive the boxes and ask for prayer requests from the person dropping off the box,” Simmons said in the release. “The volunteers prayed over each box because it may be going to a child who has never received a gift before. These boxes are a tangible way to show God’s love to a child.”
Shirley Davis, wife of C of O President Jerry C. Davis, has packed shoeboxes for the program for the last 20 years. This year, Davis collected, wrapped and packed a total of 60 shoeboxes and delivered them to the drop-off location on campus.
“I know the Gospel message goes with each of these shoeboxes,” Davis said in the release. “I like meeting the needs of children physically, but I also want them to learn about Jesus. I know Samaritan’s Purse puts Gospel materials with each box, and they follow up with the kids that receive them.”
In 2019, Justin Carswell, C of O vice president of Christian ministries and dean of the chapel, visited Grenade to help hand out 800 shoeboxes with Samaritan’s Purse, according to the release.
“I loved seeing the joy and excitement in the children’s faces as they received the shoebox,” Carswell said. “It was a big moment for them, and you could tell they were excited to receive a gift. I also saw the passion and commitment of these volunteers to make sure every child in each participating church received a box and heard the gospel preached. It was amazing to witness the power of the gospel in a simple gift of a shoebox.”
According to the Samaritan’s Purse website Operation Christmas Child has been on-going since 1993. The program has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. Samaritan’s Purse website says the program demonstrates God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children. Anyone who would like to contribute to Operation Christmas Child without leaving home can build a shoebox online at build-a-shoebox.samaritanspurse.org.
