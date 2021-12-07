The Kimberling City United Methodist Church will host a kids event to give parents a break this holiday season.
Parents Night Out event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Kimberling City United Methodist Church, located at 57 Kimberling City Center Lane in Kimberling City. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and is free for families, but does require families to pre-register.
“This is a free event for the public, though we do have limited space available. Registration is available on our Facebook page, Kimberling City United Methodist Church, under the events tab,” Director of Children’s Ministry Kerry Dawn said.
Dawn said the event will have activities and a dinner for children while parents can take the night off.
“Parents Night Out is an event for kids in the community to come and enjoy some dinner, make some holiday crafts, watch Christmas movies and have fun,” Dawn said. “Their grown ups get to have a night off to shop, wrap presents, have a date night, take a nap, whatever.”
Dawn, who took the Director of Children’s Ministry position in June, said her goal is to develop a relationship with the community.
“My main goal is to reach the community by Developing Outreach and Connecting with Kids (DOCK),” Dawn said. “In addition to our Wednesday evening Pioneer Club for kids, we host a quarterly event for the kids in our area.”
Dawn said Parents Night Out will hopefully help parents out while giving children a night of holiday fellowship and fun.
“The idea behind this one is to give the kids a night to enjoy some traditional holiday fun and to let the grown-ups have an evening off,” Dawn said. “Plus the children have an opportunity to craft some presents and wrap them for Christmas if they’d like.”
For more information or to register visit the Facebook event at facebook.com/events/295202649276323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.