The Ridgedale Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1667 invites veterans of all ages to join them to help make a difference in the lives of other veterans.
Post Commander Richard Clowers told Branson Tri-Lakes News it is important for younger veterans to understand the VFW not only gives help to other veterans, but gives a voice on veteran’s issues on a national scale.
“Nationally, the VFW has donated over $12 million since 2004 to military families in need. 44% of that was covered housing,” Clower said. “VFW representatives have testified before Congress 24 times in the last year for veteran positive bills in Congress and they have been instrumental in virtually every positive veterans bill passed in Congress in the last 100 years. They testify regularly.”
Post 1667 has been taking care of veteran’s needs since it was chartered in 1988.
“We still have one charter member that’s active and coming to meetings,” Clowers said. “The rest of them are either not able or passed away.
“The post does a lot. We have purchased groceries for people in need. We donated to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office when they were doing a drive to help keep kids off drugs. We recently donated to Camp Valor USA, which is an organization that takes veterans hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. We had five members go on a fishing trip with them last year. So that was great. We built a wheelchair ramp for a member recently. His wife had had a stroke and he needed some help getting in and out with her.”
Post 1667 Service Representative Bill Wisner said he hopes to make veterans aware there is a place dedicated to helping veterans and their families.
“I think a lot of veterans out there that don’t realize that there are some veteran clubs are here to help them regardless of how they think,” Wisner said. “We can help them.”
Veterans do not need to live within the Ridgedale city limits to join the post.
“We have members who have moved away. We have members in Michigan and Texas,” Clowers said. “They’ve maintained their membership in post even though they’re not here any longer. We have several from in northern Arkansas. The majority of our members are from the Branson area and Stone and Taney counties. But we have people all over. We are trying to get more members. It helps us meet the national and state requirements for a membership. And it just helps veterans period.”
The Ridgedale 1667 Post hit some major milestones in the last two years.
“Three years ago, our membership was 47, I believe. And now we’re up to 68, so we’re growing. We made All-State in 2019 - 2020. And again in 2020 - 2021, which means we met requirements set out by the VFW Department of Missouri,” Clowers said. “We attained all their objectives and exceeded them, so they awarded us the All-State title. We made All-American last year, which is a national honor. It’s based on community service hours, events that we held, membership and various factors. First time we ever did that.”
Clowers said the post helps all veterans in need, even those who are not members of the VFW.
“We have helped people in the past who were here and needed gas money to get home or needed groceries or whatever,” Clowers said. “Any veteran in need can come to us and we try our best to help them.”
One of the programs the Ridgedale Post is most proud of is its Peer Support Group, which meets weekly at the post, located at 3332 Ridgedale Rd, Ridgedale.
“We have peer support groups at the post every Thursday at 11 a.m. Any veteran who wants to come is welcome,” Clowers said. “There is no cost and it is a peer group. There’s no facilitator, professional, PhD, or anybody there pointing the finger or judging people. This is soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines helping each other out and talking.”
The VFW also offers help for any veteran who is working on filing disability compensation claims with their Veteran Service Officers.
“Whether or not they’re VFW members, any veteran can utilize these services,” Clowers said. “The nearest one is in Springfield, up at the new VA clinic. And in the last year, they have recouped about $10 billion in compensation and benefits for veterans who were disabled or otherwise needing compensation for their service.”
According to Clower, the national organization has seen their membership numbers drop.
“Our membership year runs from July the first to June the 30th and right now nationally we are at 89% of our last year’s total,” Clowers said. “We’re still 11% short and that would be a pretty big blow. I know we’ll get some more. We are behind and we’re losing every year. Missouri is 94.4% of last year’s total, which was 28,400.”
One of the biggest reasons for the numbers dropping is younger veterans not joining up, according to Wisner.
“Basically you got some posts folding, because they can’t get the younger group of veterans to come in and take over,” Wisner said. “They’re having the same problems as we are. It is hard seeing all of them folding.”
Clower said if younger veterans don’t start joining, the VFW may become a dying organization.
“The problem is younger guys aren’t joining,” Clowers said. “They’re too busy with families and jobs. And we understand that, but the older guys are passing away and somebody has to pick that torch up. We need to keep the VFW strong so we can have some pull before Congress and we can manage all the donations and services we do for veterans. If the young guys don’t start joining the VFW will die. I’d hate to see that because we’re almost 125 years old and we have done so much.”
Clowers said the benefits to the community and to veterans and their issues are worth the cost of joining the VFW.
“Dues annually are $35 a year,” Clowers said. “A lifetime membership depends on your age. Missouri has a $45 rebate program for that for anyone who takes a lifetime membership. So they’ll send you a check back for $45. If you join the lifetime program, people can pay $45 down and equal payments for the next 11 months. We’re trying to increase our membership because we want to be able to do more. As Bill said, we have a lot of local veterans organizations, some of them are local. They are good organizations but they have no national affiliation therefore, they don’t have that pull before Congress to help with these bills to help veterans everywhere.”
According to the VFW website, there are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our National Bylaws. An individual must meet both of the following in order to become a member:
- Honorable Service – must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving.
- Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters - This can be proven by any of the following: An authorized campaign medal, Receipt of Hostile Fire Pay or Imminent Danger Pay, or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days
This information is usually available through a veteran’s DD-214. If other information is needed or if a veteran’s DD-214 is not complete, they can contact the National Personnel Records Center online or at 314-801-0800 to request more information.
Wisner explained the whole reason to join the VFW is to be of help to fellow veterans.
“There’s really no excuse for veterans not to help veterans,” Wisner said. “That’s what we’re for, we want to get some veterans to help veterans. Because if we don’t take care of ourselves, nobody’s going to.”
For more information or to join call Clowers at 417-213-1539.
