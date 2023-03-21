The Reeds Spring School District has several new buses to replace its older vehicles.
According to a press release from the district, prior to the 2021 passing of the no-tax-increase school bond issue, the district said it would allocate some of the funds to be used on new buses. More than 75% of voters approved the bond issue, which the district has now been able to fulfill its promise to replace its aging bus fleet by recently purchasing seven new Bluebird buses.
Reeds Spring School District Director of Transportation Carlos Haynes said the older buses were costing the district to keep them in good working condition.
“It was important to get new buses because as our fleet ages, we are spending more in repairs and upkeep,” Haynes said.
These new buses include several important safety features, including backup cameras and side lights which help drivers see students getting on and off of the bus. They also have taller seats, which are now required by the National Transportation Safety Board. The new buses run on gasoline instead of diesel, to help keep the cost of fuel lower. They require less maintenance and are more fuel efficient.
“The power is still good and we get a very safe, clean alternative and they are quiet as well,” Haynes said. “ We are excited about the opportunity these buses afford us in lower costs long term.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
