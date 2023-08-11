The University of Missouri Extension Office in Taney County has welcomed a new member to their team.
Jacob Hefley, Field Specialist in Agriculture Business, is joining the Taney County MU Extension Office in Forsyth. While Jacob’s office is in Taney County, he will also serve Christian, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Ozark, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties.
Hefley is a Harrison, AR native. He attended College of the Ozarks where he obtained his Bachelor’s in Agricultural Business and Animal Science. Hefley went on to pursue his Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University. He graduated in December 2022.
“Though he is interested in all aspects of agribusiness, his focus has primarily been in the areas of beef cattle economics, production, record keeping, value-added practices and risk management,” states a press release from the Taney County-University of Missouri Extension Office.
Hefley said he looks forward to meeting residents of Taney County.
“Please feel free to stop by the office,” Hefley said. “I would enjoy the chance to meet you and answer your questions.”
For more information visit extension.missouri.edu/counties/taney.
