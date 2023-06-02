Kids will get a chance to learn to fish, and enjoy some outdoors fun on The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Department property.
The Missouri Department Conservation will host its annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. until noon. Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish at the stocked BellaDonna Education Pond, located on Hatchery Road in Branson east of the main hatchery complex. Signs will be in place to direct people to the event. The event is open to kids 15-years old or younger.
The young anglers will try their hand at catching sunfish and channel catfish out of the pond. There will be a few loaner fishing poles available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. The MDC staff will be providing worms for bait. No registration is required for this event.
Kids Fishing Day is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend, the annual event in June through which fishing permits are not required at any state-managed fishing location. All other fishing regulations including length limits and possession limits still apply for Free Fishing Weekend.
For more information call 417-334-4865 ext. 0.
