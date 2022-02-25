Branson Bank on Highway 248 is temporarily closing to the public on Monday, March 7, as the location prepares for a large-scale remodel.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Branson Bank Board of Directors and Executive Team were joined by remodel partners Federal Protection and Emery Sapp & Sons for a ceremonial groundbreaking ahead of the remodel.
Branson Bank President and CEO Bill Jones said the building, which was built approximately 22 years ago, is in need of an update and some changes.
“I’ll just say the building is tired. It gets a lot of use. We still have roughly 60% of our retail volume coming through our 248 location, so a lot of foot traffic and a lot of car volume coming through our drive-thru,” Jones said. “We’re actually going to close the facility and totally redo the interior and exterior, we’re upgrading the technology, we’re increasing our capacity at this location to be able to accommodate more traffic more efficiently through the bank and through the drive-thru channels as well. We’ll be down and closed for a few months. Probably, they’re telling us if the weather cooperates, until around October.”
Jones added some of the upgrades the facility will receive include better, faster, quieter and more efficient equipment.
“These are definitely technology upgrades that are enhancements for our customers. New ATM, ITM technology will be installed here. We’ll do video teller in all of our drive-thru lanes. We’re adding a lane to increase capacity,” Jones said. “We’re implementing cash recyclers. That’s a banking term, but essentially that allows us to process banking transitions much more efficiently in the bank than the old fashion way, which is through the teller draw and balancing and all of that. A lot of it is not going to be seen. It’s kind of behind the scenes, but it allows us to deliver a much more efficient experience for the customer.”
Jones said the planning process for this remodel has been underway for the last two or three year, but only really began to take shape in the last six months.
“We’ve looked at many iterations of planning, how best to update our facilities, because it’s tough. You know just taking the time and the money to do that is a big decision,” Jones said. “But the impact it has on our staff, the impact it has on our customers is something we really wanted to think through and have a good plan in place.”
While this location is shut down, Jones said they’ll be encouraging their regular 248 customers to utilize their newest Branson Bank location just up the road.
“We have our Gretna location, less than a mile away and we’re going to send all of our traffic up there. We’ve got a full scale, full service facility there ready to handle all of our volume,” Jones said. “It’s a little bit of a detour, a little bit of a change for our customers, but we hope they understand and be patient, because what we will bring to them in a few months is really a state of the art banking facility and it will be much better than it is today.”
As crews are working to remodel the 248 location, Jones shared they’ll concurrently be working on some things at their new Gretna location.
“Simultaneously the second level of our Gretna building will be under construction, as well. But nothing is going to be impacted as far as retail. Actually we’ve got work going on at both locations simultaneously. Then when 248 is completed we’ll bring all of our customer traffic back over here and complete the work over at Gretna,” Jones said. “We had the option of kind of working around construction and leaving 248 open, but that just seemed very challenging to us and we thought the better strategy was, let’s close it down, get the work down as quickly as we can and then we’ll reopen.”
The Branson Bank being remodeled is located at 1501 State Highway 248 in Branson. The newest Branson Bank location in Branson is located at 4675 Gretna Road.
“I just want to say thank you to the community for supporting us. We’re in our 22nd year now,” Jones said. “March 22, 2000 was when we opened this location. It’s been tremendous and I’m grateful to this community for supporting us. We try to deliver community banking to this market. The banks have been growing and doing very well and we hope to continue on.”
