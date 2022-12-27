Reeds Spring School District staff was presented with grants to help fund projects within the district to enrich the learning environment for its students.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation awarded 14 grants to staff members, totaling over $6,500. The grants range from $200 to $800 and help fund projects and unique classroom experiences.
The grants were open to Reeds Spring School District staff members who were asked to apply and explain their proposed projects and the costs. The Reeds Spring School Foundation raised the money through its Wolf Howl Scramble, a golf tournament which was held in September.
“Our staff members are so passionate about doing what’s best for kids,” Foundation Chairman Ben Fisher said. “There’s no doubt that these projects will keep students engaged and lead to better outcomes.”
Projects which received funding include the creation of a piano lab in the Reeds Spring Elementary School, to purchase equipment to help improve the motor skills of the District’s special education students, funds for greenhouses and plant kits, and also the purchase of books to encourage more reading.
The following staff members received grants:
Melissa Bittle, Alisha Cavinder, Melanie Clevenger, Tanya Coss, Brandi Culp, Christina Essary, Ashley Gossen, Lori Munhollon, Jennifer Noriega, Josie O’Hara, Julie Prince, Jeanne Sadler, Nichole Moschner, Kirstin Stanley, and Nick Wilson.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation’s next big fundraiser is PACK NIGHT at Dolly Parton’s Stampede, which is scheduled for March 10, 2023.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
