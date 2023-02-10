With the completion of its renovated facility on Highway 248, Branson Bank took the opportunity to dedicate their newly remodeled conference rooms after two men who have served the community and the bank since its inception.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Branson Bank hosted a special ceremony where they officially dedicated their two conference rooms in honor of Branson Bank Co-Founder J. Wes Strange and Branson Bank Founding Board of Directors Member Peter G. Peitz.
“It is our honor to celebrate the legacy of both Wes Strange and Peter Peitz,” Branson Bank President/CEO Bill Jones said. “We are grateful for the years of service and leadership as they have made a tremendous impact on our organization.”
In a press release, Branson Bank leaders said Strange shared a vision of creating a community bank that truly cared for its customers, employees and community.
“This vision began forming in 1998 and came to fruition when Branson Bank opened its doors March 22, 2000. Wes served as CEO during the first few years of operation, retiring in 2007 from his day-to-day activities,” the release stated. “After, he served as Director and Chairman of the Holding Company, Branson BancShares, Inc. In 2015, Wes was recognized as part of the Missouri Bankers Association’s elite 50 Year Club, having served 50 years in the banking industry.”
As one of the first investors of Branson Bank, Peitz was also one of the first to join the board of directors ahead of the bank’s origination in 1999, according to the release.
“With over 35 years of experience in his field, Mr. Peitz has provided vision while consistently steering the Board of Directors toward excellence, building upon expectations, and striving for optimal success,” the release stated. “Mr. Peitz in his role as Chairman of the Board helped establish Strategic Initiatives for the Board and Bank Management. Most notably in 2018, he sought training for the Board Team whom, together, they received recognition as a ‘High Performance Board.’ In 2021, he challenged the bank’s marketing team to give the bank’s logo a refreshing, youthful look while encompassing the bank’s core values and culture. Branson Bank’s brand blueprint and new logo was launched in 2022.”
Branson Bank, a $326 million asset community bank, is a locally owned and controlled, state chartered financial institution with three locations in Branson, one in Forsyth, and another in Branson West.
