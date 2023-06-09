OTC Table Rock Campus is the new owner of the former Hollister police and public works building, located north of the college on Gage Drive.
In February of 2018, the OTC Board of Trustees approved a lease-to-purchase agreement between the college and the city of Hollister for the property. The five year lease term began in April of 2018 and ended on March 31 of this year. The annual rent for the 10,500 square foot building was $84,400, or $422,000 for the five year term.
OTC Chief Media Relations Officer Mark Miller said the board voted unanimously to approve the purchase on April 10.
“We have no immediate plans for the land or additional structures, but we have them if there is a need to expand the Table Rock Campus,” Miller said. “OTC leadership is constantly evaluating new programs that would align with the needs of the community and student demand.”
Since the fall of 2018, the building has housed the college’s Heating and Air and Construction programs at the Table Rock Campus. Miller said the college has suspended the construction program at OTC Table Rock due to low enrollment. The heating and air program will remain in the building.
“Students who wished to study heating and air or construction have benefited from the existence of those programs for the last five years,” Miller said.
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton said the transaction was a positive move for all involved.
“OTC is an example of one of many great relationships the city of Hollister has in the community,” Patton said. “This transaction allowed both of us to achieve goals that will benefit the citizens of Hollister for decades to come.”
For more information about OTC Table Rock Campus and its programs, visit https://tablerock.otc.edu.
