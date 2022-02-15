Blood reserves are running low after winter weather caused several blood drive cancellations.
According to a press release from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities, more than 500 donations were lost due to the winter weather. The CBCO reserves dropped sharply during the last round of winter weather.
“While we did experience significant losses, our blood reserve levels were adequate in keeping up with local hospital demand,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “Events like (the last) storm help to illustrate the importance of having those reserves on hand. Without them, last week would have been a very different story from the perspective of blood availability. We are calling on eligible blood donors to give this week at a CBCO blood drive or donor center to help us build those reserves back up to acceptable levels.”
January saw the highest transfusion numbers in the area in three years, according to the CBCO.
“Blood usage doesn’t stop when major weather events like this occur,” Pilgrim said. “It still takes around 200 donations each day to fulfill local needs. If you are eligible, please consider giving this week. There are dozens of opportunities to save lives all across the Ozarks.”
The CBCO encourages area residents to donate. To find a blood drive near you and make an appointment to give visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.
