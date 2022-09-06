The Missouri Supreme Court has announced three finalists for an opening on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, which includes Stone and Taney counties.
The vacancy on the bench was caused by the retirement in June 2022 of Judge Gary W. Lynch.
The three finalists chosen by the commission are Greene County Circuit Judge Becky J.W. Borthwick; Springfield area lawyer Ginger K. Gooch; and West Plains lawyer Raymond E. Williams. All three nominees received a unanimous 7-0 vote to be a finalist.
Borthwick currently serves as a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit. She earned her law degree from the Oklahoma College of Law in 1995. Gooch is a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield and earned her law degree in 2000 from the Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Williams is the owner of Williams Law Offices LLC in West Plains and Eminence and earned his law degree in 1995 from the University of MIssouri-Columbia School of Law.
When a vacancy appears on the appellate court bench, the Appellate Judicial Commission, chaired by the Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, interviews candidates and decides on three finalists to be sent to the governor for consideration for appointment, in line with the state’s Nonpartisan Court Plan. The governor has 60 days to choose one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy or the commission will appoint one of the three.
The judge will then serve in office for at least one year, and then will be placed on a ballot for retention by voters. The ballot is nonpartisan, and voters will not be voting for other candidates, only to retain the judge based on their judicial record. If the judge receives a majority vote, they serve a full term in office.
Since the adoption of the Nonpartisan Court Plan in 1940, no appellate judge has been voted out of office, and only four trial judges have been voted out of office.
In addition to current Chief Justice Paul Wilson, the commission consists of: Neil Chanter and Sally Hargis of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury and Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.
