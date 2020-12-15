Hollister schools’ holiday assistance program got a huge, holiday-sized upgrade this year that can only be described as a “blessing.”
Through a partnership with CORE Re-Store, who are in partnership with Good360, Hollister Schools were able to bless Hollister families with, not only holiday assistance, but a chance to ‘shop’ in the equivalent of four classrooms full of items, including: toys, various small appliances, tools, blankets, sheets, Christmas decorations, bikes, humidifiers and more.
“CORE (Communities of Recovery Experience) in partnership with Good360 has received more donations than we know what to do with,” said CORE Executive Director/CEO Cary McKee. “In the downturn of the economy, the impact of COVID-19, we were really thinking ‘how can we bless other people with this inventory we’ve been able to receive?’
“We decided to contact Hollister Schools. I met with Dr. Wilson (and) took him over to look at the warehouse full of inventory and it was an immediate partnership from that moment moving forward. Our goal here is to not just bless individuals, but doing what CORE does in the drug and alcohol field, we’d like to bring just a spark of hope to individuals during such a dark and gloomy time for so many. We know that spark of hope will light a fire and that’s all we’re looking to do is bring a little hope in a dark time.”
According to Hollister Schools, the school district has had over 100 families sign up for holiday assistance this year and “through many generous businesses and members of our community, all of these families have been ‘adopted’.”
“For 12 years I’ve worked for Hollister and we have worked hard to get every family, sometimes really struggled to get families taken care of and this year we have this,” said Hollister Middle School Counselor Sandy Brown. “It’s like in a year of a pandemic, we have an incredible, incredible gift, and that’s what’s so amazing. It makes Christmas what Christmas is.”
With the help of CORE, the week of Dec. 14, Hollister families were able to schedule time slots to come in the Hollister Early Childhood Center community room to pick up their Christmas assistance and were surprised by the chance to ‘shop’ from the “Holiday Blessings Store” to get additional items they may need for free.
“(It) all started with a call from Dr. Wilson,” said Brown. “Dr. Wilson told me about Cary McKee with CORE and that they had a lot of stuff to donate and Dr. Wilson said that he had a vision that whenever our families came in to get their holiday assistance that we’d bless the families like we’ve never done before and that’s where the whole thing started.
“I started on the forms, getting families ready and spending time just getting this set up and making it look as good as we could, just like a store. The one thing I do want to say is the CORE people have been phenomenal by coming in and organizing everything and helping. All of his staff have been amazing, and our counselors have been phenomenal. We have an incredible counseling staff and I’m blessed this year with a phenomenal intern that has taken this and run with it.”
During the season of giving, everyone involved in this ‘blessing’ was happy to make something so special come together for the families that need it most.
“Personally I’m a stakeholder in this school, I have two children that attend here, so on a personal level this means a great deal to me to see that their classmates and friends are being taken care of this holiday season,” said McKee. “It’s all happened so fast, and we know God was in this from the very beginning. If we would want anyone to know anything it’s that organizations like CORE are doing good work in our community. We’re trying to instill hope in other people and it’s through things like this that that’s made possible.
“Hollister School District has done an amazing job in the partnership with us and putting in the work to help make this possible. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
According to Hollister schools, their Christmas assistance program has been taking place for approximately 15 years to help Hollister families who ‘need a hand up during the holiday season.’ These families are then ‘adopted’ by area businesses and organizations to help fulfill each child’s Christmas ‘wish list.’
Visit core-usa.org to learn more about CORE.
