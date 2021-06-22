The Artists in Motion Dance Studio will be hosting a variety of dance classes and camps this summer for youth of all ages to gain awareness and instill a passion for the arts.
Bethany Hansen, artistic director for the studio, said the studio has been open since late 2017 and just recently started to pick up business. The Artists in Motion Dance Studio was created to provide a safe space for youth to be able to dance.
“The owners of the studio, they are actually parents that just started up this studio (as) a passion project for them. They wanted to start a studio that was a safe place for their kids, they didn’t want to be involved in the competitions and the drama,” Hansen said. “They just wanted their kids to dance and have fun.”
After being hired on as the artistic director, Hansen said she developed a passion for providing a drama free place for youth to explore the arts.
“When they brought me on, it was exactly what I wanted. I’m a mom too, and the world nowadays is hard for kids, it’s full of competition and pettiness. (The fact) that these parents had this desire to have this safe space for kids to come and be able to dance for fun, I became very passionate about wanting this to be a great place for kids,” Hansen said. “I’m so passionate about the arts in general — about dance and music and acting and singing. I think kids should have an opportunity to do that kind of stuff without judgement, so that’s kind of what our goal is.”
To foster a love for the arts and to get kids moving, the studio has created a wide variety of camps and classes, for all ages, available throughout the summer.
There will be three dance camps available to kids ages 3-7 in June, July and August. The studio will be hosting a Princess in Training Dance Camp in June, an Animal Safari Adventure Dance Camp in July and an Adventure Under the Sea Dance Camp in August.
Hansen said each camp will feature fun dance movements, a choreographed dance to present to parents, themed crafts, snacks and special guest surprises. Each camp will cost $85 and is open to kids of any talent level.
The Princess in Training Dance Camp will be on Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24; the Animal Safari Adventure Dance Camp will be on Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29; and the Adventure Under the Sea Dance Camp will be on Tuesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 12.
Each camp will be from 10 a.m. to noon, located at 5571 Gretna Road, Suite D, in Branson.
The studio will be hosting a Special Musical Theater Workshop for kids ages 6 and older on Monday, July 5. The workshop for ages 6-11 will be from 10 till 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. for ages 12 and older.
Registration will be $40 per child and will be available for anyone to attend regardless of abilities or experience.
The studio will be bringing in two professional entertainers, Jeremy Brown and Kaitlin Nelson, actors from New York City, to teach about musical theater, singing, musical theater-style dancing and more.
“These two are incredible; they are excited to share their knowledge with the youth because that’s their passion,” Hansen said. “The youth are the future, and they don’t want it to be all about being the best and competition. Let’s show awareness for the arts and a love and passion for it.”
Hansen said those who attend will get to learn music and choreography from several popular Broadway musicals, such as SpongeBob Square Pants, The Greatest Showman and Hamilton.
There will also be summer sampler classes available at the studio this summer for ages 7 and older.
There will be two sessions for dancers to experience different genres of dance, including styles and choreography. One session will cost $150 per dancer or $250 for both sessions. Family discounts will be offered for families with more than one dancer.
The first session will be on July 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second session will be July 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information about the Artists in Motion Dance Studio or to see a full list of all events this summer visit aimbranson.com or follow the Facebook page ‘Artists in Motion Dance Studio.’
