With the help of residents and visitors the Independence Day celebration in the Hollister continues to bring community togetherness and tradition.
Hollister will host its 69th Annual Fireworks display, the only still hand-lit municipality fireworks display in Missouri, on Monday, July 4, 2022. The fireworks can be viewed from several locations around the city, but for optimum viewing the city will host a day event at Chad A. Fuqua Park, located adjacent to City Hall at 312 Esplanade Drive.
The fireworks display was started in 1959 by the Tolliver family, who paid for the display for the first three years of the annual event. Since 1962, the city has taken over the cost of the display, with the help of the community who have donated funds each year.
“The Tolliver Family was instrumental in starting our Fourth of July event,” Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Sixty-nine years ago, the Tollivers decided to start fireworks for the city. At the time they funded it completely. There came a time when the fireworks expense became greater than what one family could take care of. They approached the city to be partners with it. They were providing it for the greater community and the event also brought in a tourism base that comes for Fourth of July with Hollister. It was so impressive. The city took it on. You know, it is one of the great things about living in a small community, the Fourth of July Celebration is really a homecoming for everybody coming together.”
To help cover the cost of the fireworks, safety equipment and the display set-up the city traditionally does a pass the boot campaign. During the day of the fireworks volunteers will be dispersed throughout the town asking for donations for next year’s display.
“Every year we pass the boot shortly before the fireworks,” Olmstead said. “It is a way to raise funds to help with purchasing fireworks for next year. Our volunteers walk the streets, go to places we know people gather and ask for donations. When you are out passing the boot, you get an opportunity to talk to everybody. You know, you start seeing license plates from all over the United States. You get to talk to people from all over and it is always interesting finding out how they know about our Fourth of July display.”
In 2020, due to the pandemic, the city had to readjust their traditional pass the boot campaign for social distancing. According to Olmstead, the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce stepped up and helped set up a virtual boot pass. The city, in partnership with the chamber, implemented both campaigns last year and has continued both this year.
“We had to change things up in 2020, and it was still a good year for our campaign. The chamber set up a link on their website for people to donate,” Olmstead said. “Last year we did both the virtual and the in-person pass the boot. It was the first time we raised enough money to fund the whole display on donations alone. We raised nearly $16,000, which was enough to purchase all the fireworks and the safety equipment.”
This year, patrons of the Hollister fireworks displays can donate in several ways. They can give money in person when the volunteers walk by or they can visit the HACC website and donate through the virtual pass the boot campaign. Residents and visitors can find the boots around Hollister at different businesses, at the chamber and city hall. There is even a QR code available where the boots are found for people to donate with.
Olmstead did advise people to be aware of who were actual volunteers during the in-person campaign.
“All of our volunteers will have identification,” Olmstead said. “We will have the QR code and the boot with us. Sometimes people don’t have cash with them, we usually say, ‘Hey do you have any change in your cup holders?’ Anything helps and all donations no matter the size adds up.”
In addition to the pass the boot campaign, the 30 Donations in 30 Days, was launched on June 4. This campaign is aimed to gather a donation a day for the month leading up to the Fourth of July.
At the Thursday, June 16, Hollister Board of Aldermen meeting Olmstead said they were almost half way to their goal of $12,000 for next year’s fireworks.
For more information or to donate visit www.cityofhollister.com or call Hollister City Hall at 417-334-3262.
