Rockaway Beach Mayor Rex Wood has resigned, just as individuals can file to run in the April election.
In a statement, Wood said he needed to resign in order to care for his family business in Oklahoma.
According to Mayor Pro Tem Jim Harriger, a special meeting will take place in the near future to discuss the position. Until then, as mayor pro tem, Harriger will ulfill the mayor’s duties.
“The process in a fourth class city is, a special meeting is called for the aldermen, nominations are taken and a new mayor is appointed by the aldermen,” said Harriger. “Then we have an election coming up on April 6. I have not yet filed my paperwork, but it is on my desk being worked on to run. If the city would so choose, I would serve as the elected mayor.”
This special meeting is tentatively set for Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.
“Out of concern for our community I accepted an appointment as an alderman in whatever year that was, then I ran for election,” said Harriger. “During that time, Mayor Rex Wood asked if I’d serve as mayor pro tem, which I agreed to do. As Rex found the need to resign in order to take care of family business, I am mayor.”
When reached out to by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, former mayor Rex Wood provided the following statement:
“I would like to thank the people of Rockaway Beach for supporting me as mayor which was an unprecedented opportunity. Together, we assembled a great team to tackle many of our challenges and navigate us forward with dignity. Thankfully, we have a great team to carry us forward, as I regrettably must step aside to take care of my family business, which has been affected by the COVID crisis.
“I will remain on the board of Rockaway Main Street Missouri, which is dedicated to supporting our city with organizational, design, economic revitalization, and promotional strategies.
“Our Mayor Protem Jim Harriger is an excellent choice to appoint as mayor and support in the April 2021 election. Jim has the administrative disciplines, experience in the field of real life, a ferocious sphere of community leadership influence, while maintaining true to his faith. Jim silently volunteered to take on many persistent tasks to help move the city forward through the past four years. Jim is supported by a strong woman who he has been married to and worked side by side with for many years, Mary Harriger.
“Again, thank you for your support, and I rest in the hope that faith will lead us through 2020.”
