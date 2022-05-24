Reeds Spring High School was named the Most Improved School in Missouri by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workplace Development, in regards to the number of students who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
RSHS improved by 14% in 2022 from 2021.
RSHS Principal Isaac Sooter said the forms and procedures to file for FAFSA can be challenging to families and seniors.
“The FAFSA can be an overwhelming process for parents and students alike,” Sooter said in the release. “We want to clear the path for students to attend college by removing obstacles.”
Sooter credits the school’s Student Success Advisor, Paige Cyrus-Ham, who is provided to the school with funding from the rootEd Alliance organization. Cyrus-Ham meets one-on-one with every RSHS senior to discuss post-secondary options and how to pay for continuing education. She helps students and their families understand the entire college process, from applications, FAFSA, scholarships, afford-ability, housing, and enrollment.
“(Cyrus-Ham) leads the effort by providing information and one-on-one support to students and their families,” Sooter said. “Our counseling department supports our students and families in numerous ways and by providing step-by-step instructions and time available we have been able to significantly increase our FAFSA completion rate and add one more layer of needed support.”
Reeds Spring High School held several FAFSA events this school year, in which the district encouraged families to come in and receive assistance filling out the forms.
“It allows me to develop positive relationships with students and parents, and it is exciting to see our students discover opportunities that they didn’t think were available to them before,” Cyrus-Ham said in the release. “I was really excited to see the progress this senior class made with their postsecondary plans this year. FAFSA completion is one of the main indicators for student success in their journey to college, and it is one of my top priorities as the Student Success Advisor.”
With completion of the FAFSA application, many students and their families can receive free grant money to help make college more affordable.
