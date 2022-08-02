Organizations out of Stone County have the opportunity to apply for grants from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation now through Monday, Aug. 15.
The 2022 grant applications are now open, according to a press release from the TRLCF. The grant process is open to eligible applicants, who encompass a wide variety of worthy organizations in Stone and southeast Barry counties.
Grant proposals are being accepted from non-profit, 501(c)3 organizations, schools, and governmental agencies. In recent years, dozens of community-focused organizations and agencies have benefited from these grants, ranging from several hundred dollars to a cap of $3,000. The TRLCF releases between $20,000 and $30,000 annually.
“This truly worthwhile effort, open to schools, governments, communities and non-profit organizations, really helps the small to midsize grass-roots groups meet project needs by providing up to $3,000 per grant awarded,” TRLCF Grant Manager Nita Jane Ayres said. “We have a primary interest in supporting organizations and projects that provide vital community services to improve our quality of life.”
The TRLCF has strong interest in projects which provide innovative solutions for existing and emerging community needs, Ayres added.
According to the release, a major role of the organization is to establish endowed funds for the purpose of funding the community grant-making program. The grant program is made possible by charitable donors who have established funding programs and have placed the decision-making action in the hands of community leaders serving on the TRLCF Board of Directors.
In the past, grants have been awarded to dozens of organizations who present grant proposals with specific, attainable projects. Groups such as Kimberling Area Library Association, Shell Knob in the Spotlight (SKITS), Y Bridge 4H Robotics, Earthwise Recycling Center, Kimberling City Police, Stone County Historical Society, Horses Assisting Youth (H.A.Y.), Kornerstone, Inc., Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch and many more.
Grant application forms can be downloaded at www.tablerocklakecommunityfoundation.org. For more information email grantinfo@tablerocklakecommunityfoundation.org or fax to 727-674-0560.
