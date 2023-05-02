Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt recently provided safety tips for bicyclists in his April Safety Message.
With seasonal weather being more favorable for outdoor activities, Schmidt said there are some major roads in Hollister which can be difficult to navigate due to narrow shoulders or roadways.
“We have all seen the line of impatient drivers behind a cyclist as they travel on the narrow roadway,” Schmidt said. “The truth of the matter is the cyclist on that roadway has a right to be there, and drivers on that same roadway should exercise patience, but I know that sometimes this doesn’t happen.”
The following safety tips were provided by Chief Schmidt for cyclists sharing the road with motor vehicles.
1) Make sure the bicycle you will be riding is well-maintained.
2) Always ride with traffic and not against it.
3) Ride as near to the right side of the roadway as safe.
4) Never assume you are seen. Make sure you make your intentions known to drivers by using appropriate hand signals.
5) It is a good idea to equip your bicycle with some type of lighting device that can not only light your way during low-light hours, but alert drivers of your location when approaching from the front and from behind.
6) Wear a helmet.
Schmidt said according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 439 crashes involving bicyclists in 2022. Of the crashes, cyclists were injured or killed in 375.
“The helmet is the only readily available device a bicyclist has for protecting one of their most vital organs,” Schmidt said. “If you or a loved one plans on riding, please follow the rules and be safe.”
Chief Schmidt’s Safety Brief was shared on the City of Hollister app, in the feed section. Look for more safety briefs from the chief in the following months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.