On Saturday, Feb. 24, Branson Cub Scout Pack 93 hosted their annual pinewood derby at The Sanctuary of Hope in Branson.
Just over a dozen cub scouts, holding the ranks of Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos and Arrow of Light, participated in the 2021 pack derby race. The Troop 93 BSA Scouts were also in attendance to conduct the opening and closing flag ceremonies.
For those unfamiliar with the pinewood derby, former Pack 93 Leader and Pinewood Derby Coordinator David Fasick shared a few details behind the wooden car racing and scouting competition.
“Every year, we hold a pinewood derby, with the pinewood derby cars that race down the track, four at a time. We let the kids build their own cars and sculpt them, under certain conditions of course. Every lane, each car runs it and we take the top five overall times and we run a grand finale for an overall prize,” said Fasick. “Then we have our different prizes like best sculpted and best paint job that we also award.”
Fasick explained that all the scouts who participated in the pack derby on Saturday now have the opportunity to race in the Blazing Trails District Pinewood Derby.
“Normally we do the top five overall cars in speed and show will go to district pinewood,” Fasick said. “This year because of the ongoing world (pandemic) that’s going on, they’ve opened it up so everybody can come. So we can have a larger turnout and just have a better overall show of things.”
While a pinewood derby car still starts out as a single wooden block of wood, four plastic tires and four wheel nails – that is the job of the scout to transform into a racing car – Fasick said other parts of the event have definitely evolved over the years.
“The pinewood derby, it used to have a wooden track and we used to have a whole lot more people at the finish line to conduct who won and who lost. Now it’s all digital. We’ve got a digital track with the computer and we can show it up on a TV screen and the audience gets to see the winners in real time as they happen. This track is metal, and it’s real nice,” said Fasick. “For the race we continue to come up with new ideas or we might come up with a new category for an award, but it’s in a really good spot right now for all the kids, and they really enjoy it.”
The Blazing Trails District Pinewood Derby will be taking place on Saturday, March 6 at The Sanctuary of Hope in Branson, starting at 8 a.m. The cost to enter the district derby is $5 per category entered. The categories this year are Den Rank, Best in Show and Outlaw.
The Den Rank Race is a speed racing competition, where each car will be raced against other cars built by scouts of the same rank. The top three finishers of the Den Rank Racers will move onto the finals race where the cars will be raced against each other, regardless of rank.
The Best in Show category is a car design competition where cars will be judged for overall car design. The Outlaw Race is also a speed racing competition. This is an open field race, so cars will not be raced by rank. Pack members, troop members, family members and den leaders will all be allowed to enter the Outlaw Race. Winners of the Outlaw Race will not go on to the finals.
The Sanctuary of Hope is at 1790 Bee Creek in Branson. Visit pack93.club for additional information on Pack 93 or scoutingevent.com for additional information on the district pinewood derby.
