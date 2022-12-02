The Reeds Spring Foundation is taking nominations for one of its most prestigious annual awards.
Each year, the Reeds Spring School Foundation presents the Wolf in the Darkness Award to one community member. The ideal candidate is someone who serves others and makes the community better without seeking attention.
“The recipient should be shocked to receive this award, because they have seldom, if ever, been recognized,” Foundation Board Member Jason Barnes said. “This is an honor and celebration of a life well-lived.”
The recipient will be recognized at the Reeds Spring School District’s Excellence Awards Banquet in April.
To nominate someone fill out the form at www.rs-wolves.com/wolfdarkness.
