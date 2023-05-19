Nearly a dozen Reeds Spring teachers received master’s degrees under a program through the district.
Eleven teachers at the Reeds Spring School District have earned master’s degrees from Evangel University. The district covered the tuition costs and held classes on campus after school to encourage our teachers to grow professionally.
“Their learning was centered on effective, research-based instructional strategies,” stated a release from the district. “This is one way the Reeds Spring School District shows that it is committed to academic and personal excellence.”
The following teachers earned master’s degrees: Jessica Robinette, Ashley Gossen, April Fitzwater, Sara Criger, Christy Essary, Nick Wilson, Alivia Sutton, Samantha Parrish, Jason Neaville, Amy Moler, and Shelby Cook.
