The Hollister School District was recently recognized in the 2023 Best of Southwest Missouri education category for their high school, middle school and elementary school.
All three schools placed in the silver best of category. A gala event took place for the recognition of winning recipients on Wednesday, May 31, at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, MO. Businesses and organizations from 16 Southwest Missouri counties were nominated in various categories.
Principals at each of the Hollister school buildings spoke about the honor in receiving the recognition, as well as the hard work and dedication which goes into helping the school district achieve such goals.
“We are immensely proud to receive the silver in the Best of Southwest Missouri contest,” Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry said. “This recognition is because of the dedication and hard work of our entire community. It reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence in education and the unwavering commitment we have toward shaping the future of our students. Together, we will continue to create an exceptional learning environment where all students can succeed.”
Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges spoke of what it takes to work towards excellence.
“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff,” Hodges said. “It serves as a reminder that excellence is achieved through perseverance, collaboration, and a commitment to continuous improvement. We celebrate this achievement together and are extremely grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to create educational excellence.”
Hollister Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh said the honor is testament to the efforts of many people.
“We are incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized in the Best of Southwest Missouri Contest,” Waugh said. “This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our exceptional team, supportive parents, and talented students. Together, we strive to create an educational environment that nurtures creativity, fosters growth and empowers each child to succeed. We are truly grateful for this recognition, and will continue striving to shape young minds and make a positive impact in our community.”
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.