A Branson medical clinic operator and recently elected Missouri state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a stem cell fraud scheme and for illegally distributing prescription drugs.
In a press release, the Office of United States Attorney Timothy Garrison for the Western District of Missouri said Patricia “Tricia” Ashton Derges, 63, of Nixa was charged in a 20-count indictment for a fraud scheme in which she made false claims about a supposed stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri and for illegally providing prescription drugs to clients of those clinics. The indictment was unsealed and made public on Feb. 1, following Derges’ self-surrender and initial court appearance.
“This defendant abused her privileged position to enrich herself through deception,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison in the release. “The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents. As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”
The indictment was the result of an investigation that began after Derges made false or misleading statements in April 2020 to a Springfield television station regarding her potential use of stem cells to treat COVID-19. Derges, who is licensed as an assistant physician, operated three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark and Branson, the release stated.
“We place our hope and our trust in health care providers and government officials,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Kansas City Timothy Langan in the release. “The defendant’s actions are not only a betrayal of that trust, but her actions erode the very core of our confidence in a system we rely on. Derges vowed to do no harm as a health care professional and was elected to serve the people, not deceive them. She used her position for personal gain and damaged the public’s trust.”
Derges was also elected in November 2020 to the seat of District 140 Missouri State Rep. for Christian County, according to the release.
The federal indictment charges Derges with eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific unnamed victims, who were among those who lost a total of nearly $200,000 in the stem cell fraud scheme. From December 2018 to May 2020 Derges exclusively obtained amniotic fluid, which she marketed under the name Regenerative Biologics, from the University of Utah, the release stated.
Derges advertised Ozark Valley Medical Clinic as “Leader in … Regenerative Medicine,” including stem cells and marketed her “stem cell practice through seminars, media interviews and social media. At an August 2019 seminar, Derges told her audience that the amniotic fluid she used in her stem cell practice was a “stem cell shot” and that it contained “mesenchymal stem cells.” Derges also made similar claims during personal consultations, stated the release.
However, the amniotic fluid that Derges administered to her patients did not contain mesenchymal stem cells or any other stem cells at all. The amniotic fluid she obtained from the University of Utah was actually a sterile filtered amniotic fluid allograft, which is a tissue graft comprised of human amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid components derived from placental tissue. The amniotic fluid allograft was “acellular,” which means it did not contain any stem cells or cells at all, according to the release.
Allegedly aware that the amniotic fluid did not contain stem cells, Derges administered it to patients who suffered from tissue damage, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. The University of Utah sold its amniotic fluid allograft to Derges for approximately $244 per milliliter and $438 for two milliliters. Derges then would charge her patients $950 to $1450 per milliliter. In total, Derges’s patients paid her approximately $191,815 for to receive the amniotic fluid, stated the release.
In regards to amniotic fluid allograft, Derges wrote in an April 11, 2020 Facebook post “This amazing treatment stands to provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural.”
“Medical professionals who knowingly abuse their power by prescribing medications, without ensuring they are for legitimate medical purposes, take advantage of the public’s trust,” said St. Louis Division Diversion Program Manager for the Drug Enforcement Administration Inez Davis in the release. “With the support of our enforcement partners, DEA will investigate to the maximum extent of our ability to ensure these individuals are prevented from risking lives within our communities.”
The federal indictment also charges Derges with 10 counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions, according to the release.
As none of the Ozark Valley Medical Clinic assistant physicians employed by Derges could prescribe Schedule II controlled substances, it was the standard practice of the assistant physicians to see a patient and later communicate to Derges the controlled substances they wanted her to prescribe to their patients. Derges, allegedly without conducting an in-person medical evaluation of the patients, would then write electronic prescriptions for the patients and transmitted the prescriptions over the internet to pharmacies, stated the release.
Lastly the federal indictment charges Derges with two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating this case in May 2020. Though she knew it was fake, Derges allegedly told agents that the amniotic fluid allograft that she used contained mesenchymal stem cells. Derges also allegedly told agents that she had not treated a patient for urinary incontinence with amniotic fluid allograft, which was also false, the release stated.
Derges is not a physician, but is licensed as an assistant physician. She obtained her medical degree from the Caribbean Medical University of Curacao in May 2014, but was not accepted into a postgraduate residency program. Derges was licensed as an assistant physician by the state of Missouri on Sept. 8, 2017. Under Missouri law, an assistant physician must practice pursuant to a collaborative practice arrangement with a licensed physician, according to the release.
The charges contained in the indictment are accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges against Derges will be presented to a federal trial jury, who will determine her guilt or innocence, the release stated.
