The Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre recently hosted the Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition, awarding more than $42,000 in scholarships.
According to a press release from the academy, candidates from across Missouri competed for the title of Miss Missouri, with the hopes of going to Miss America later this year.
Callie Cox, from Columbia, Missouri, was awarded the title of Miss Missouri, winning a $14,000 scholarship and will compete at Miss America in December.
Olivia Henson placed first runner up, winning a $6,000 scholarship. Holly Enowski placed second runner up, winning a $5,000 scholarship.
Chelsea Arnold placed third runner up, winning a $4,000 scholarship.Arnold also competed as Miss Table Rock Lake, winning the preliminary interview award and red carpet, resulting in a total of $4,800 in scholarships. Marissa Jarnagin placed fourth runner up, winning a $3,000 scholarship.
Susan Stallcup, executive director for the Miss Branson Pageant, said she loves watching these women compete and challenge themselves for their titles.
“When a girl wins Miss Missouri they win scholarships and are offering a year of service traveling around the state. The women who compete are career oriented and community minded,” Stallcup said.
Other local candidates competed in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Table Rock Lake Outstanding Teen and Miss Branson’s Outstanding Teen, the release stated.
To compete in the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen 2022, there will be another local competition on Aug. 21 at the Branson Event Center, located at 2527 State Highway 248.
Four titles will be awarded at the pageant in August: Branson, Historic Route 66, Springfield and Table Rock Lake, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.