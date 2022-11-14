MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson

MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20.
The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson.
Contractor crews will be working to install rumble strip, guardrail and high friction surface treatments in the affected areas, as well as left turn lane additions at Route A/BB and Busiek Road. The work is a part of the U.S. Route 65 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements in Christian and Taney counties.
Traffic Impacts:
Route 65 nighttime lane Closures:
Southbound Route 65 lane Closures between Christian County Route EE and Busiek Road for guardrail installation
Route 65 alternating lane Closures between South Woods Fork Road and Route 176 east for high friction surface treatment north of Saddlebrooke
Route 65 daytime lane Closures:
North and southbound Route 65 lane Closures at Route A/BB and Busiek Road for left turn lane additions
One lane of Route 65 is open at all times
Flashing signals and overhead lighting will be turned off and dark at U.S. Route 65 and Christian County Routes A/BB intersection in Saddlebrooke
Shoulder closures in both north and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 65 at Christian County Routes A/BB
Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule. For more information go to www.modot.org.
