Hollister Early Childhood Center recently celebrated the graduation of its preschoolers, who are ready to embark on the next phase of their educational journey.
This occasion was commemorated in a special graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 18, at the Hollister High School Auditorium. Families, friends, and educators gathered to celebrate the achievements of the young graduates.
The graduation ceremony showcased the dedication of the school’s faculty and staff, who are focused on guiding young minds through their formative years in an effort to ensure a solid educational foundation.
Preschool graduates include Symphony Addington, Jonah Bennett, Emelina Cerritos, Skylar Coomber, Kinsley Edmondson, Kyahna Frost, Benjamin Haynes, Milli Hill, Shaylona Jackson, Casey King, Piper Kueck, Adrian Mejia, Wyatt Mondy, Alex Moore, Eros Neff, Jax Perez, Stephen Scull, Mia Simpson, Brantley Stark, Nolan Stitt, Ariana Storts, Luna Tanner, Vash Wilkins, and Keeven Woods.
For information about the Hollister Early Childhood Center, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.