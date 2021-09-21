The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Forsyth’s Harvest Moon Festival this weekend.
The festival will be held along Main Street in Forsyth 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event will feature a car parade, vendors, games, the Little Miss Ozarks beauty pageant, the SXS Show and Shine, a pie eating contest, a car show, food, a dog contest, a parade, kid zone and music, according to the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The car parade will take place twice during the festival. The first one will start at 1 p.m. and the second will start at 7:30 p.m. Participating cars will lineup at The Funky Monkey parking lot and travel from the parking lot to the Main Street. There is a $5 registration fee and and registration forms can be picked up at The Funky Monkey, the Forysth Area Chamber of Commerce or Lakeside Center.
The Little Miss Ozarks Beauty Pageant will take place during the festival and will start at 1:30 p.m. The pageant will have participants in the following age groups:
- 3 to 4 year olds
- 5 to 7 year olds
- 8 to 10 year olds
- 11 to 12 year olds
The reigistration fee for the pageant is $30 and the deadline to register has been extended to the end of business Wednesday, Sept. 22. The attire is Sunday best and no pageant dresses. For more details on the pageant call 417-331-6426.
The Paws and Pumpkins Fun Dog Show will take place during the event at 3 p.m. on the Shadowrock Stage. There are three categories to be awarded:
- Trick for Treat award
- Most Spaw-tacular award
- Waggiest Tail award
There is a $10 entry fee. Dogs must be fully vaccinated and any breed or mutt may be entered.
For more information visit ‘Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce’ Facebook page.
