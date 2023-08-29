The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting those who want to get their heart beat raisin to register for the 2023 Color Me Grape 5K, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Executive Director of the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce John Hagey told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he is looking forward to this year’s event.
“Our 5k is a fun way to start the festivities of the Grape & Fall Festival,” Hagey said. “We are hoping to have around 150 runners of all ages and even their four legged friends join us for this grape cause!”
Hagey said participants who register before Sunday, Oct. 1, are guaranteed a limited edition t-shirt, extra color and a swag bag including tickets for Fritz’s Adventure in Branson. The course will begin at Hollister City Hall and will wind through town before finishing up on historic Downing Street. The race costs $30 to register and children under 5 and dogs are free.
If you don’t finish first, no need to be jelly; the funds raised by the 5K will go to a fruitful cause: Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation.
“Together Forever is doing fantastic things honoring families and helping to make lasting memories for families dealing with cancer and other illnesses,” Hagey said.
Those interested in participating in the Color Me Grape 5K run can register online at www.hollisterchamber.net or by calling the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce office at (417) 334- 3050.
