Forsyth residents are invited to learn a new artistic skill at a watercolor pencil class.
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Watercolor Pencil Class on June 4 at 6 p.m.
The class will be held at The Gateway, the former Arvest Bank location, located at 115 Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth.
The class is a part of the chamber’s First Friday’s events and is headed by master painters Mardie and Rene, who will supply all materials and will provide guidance and suggestions.
To R.S.V.P. call the chamber office at 417-546-2741. Tickets are $15 a person and includes all materials needed.
For more information on the Watercolor Pencil Class, follow the chamber’s Facebook page ‘Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce.’
