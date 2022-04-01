The Ralph Foster Museum on the campus of College of the Ozarks has a new quilt display.
The College of the Ozarks “A Legacy of Love” Quilting Collection went on display in the museum beginning Saturday, March 19, according to a press release from C of O.
The collection was inspired by award-winning author and quilt historian Judy Howard’s quilt donation to the College in 2020, states the release. The collection seeks to highlight an artform, which C of O says has seen interest waning in recent years.
All the quilts and quilt tops have been acquired by the museum by donations from estates, several of which were from the Midwest region of the United States.
“The exhibit will feature quilts chosen from the museum archives,” Director of Retail Operations at Ralph Foster Museum Kiley Hutcheson said. “(We) will display quilts of varying patterns and stitch constructs, antique sewing machines, as well as historical recollections.”
The quilts in the exhibit are not available for purchase but the school does have other quilts which can be purchased online at www.store.cofo.edu or at The Keeter Center.
For more information visit www.rfostermuseum.com or contact the museum at 417-690-3407.
