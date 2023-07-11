The Hollister Schools Foundation is inviting high school students to participate in its 2v2 Rocket League Tournament later this summer.
The Hollister Schools Foundation and TeachMeHow Gaming are joining together to break down barriers in learning for students through the tournament fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollister Middle School upper gym.
Hollister Schools Foundation Chairperson Meranda Trinkle said the idea behind the tournament is to give Hollister students as well as other local students a chance to show their skills in gaming.
“The foundation wanted to come up with a fundraiser that hadn’t been done in the Hollister area yet, so our Vice Chairman Ryan Gdovin recommended the idea of having a Rocket League tournament,” Trinkle said. “There will be no charge for the students to participate and no cost for friends and family at the door. The money made from this event will be from our sponsors and concessions. This will allow more people to participate and enjoy the event. There will also be an option to watch online.”
Tournament entry is free, and open to any high school student. Participants will need to bring a controller and their KBM login. Teams of two may register at https://discord.gg/aBZQENHt. The tournament will consist of nine to 16 teams and area schools can participate for $1,000 in prizes donated by local businesses and sponsors. The registration deadline is Sept. 1, 2023.
Trinkle said the money made from the event will go into a general fund so the foundation has the opportunity to help the school and its students wherever needed.
“Last year, the foundation provided funding for our school libraries to offer bilingual books,” Trinkle said. “We also helped pay overdue school lunch balances.”
To make the event a success, the Hollister Schools Foundation is looking for a volunteer in-game camera person, referee, caster, check-in/greeter, green room monitor and concessions workers.
The Hollister Schools Foundation is also looking for sponsors. Trinkle said anyone interested in making a donation can contact the Hollister Schools Foundation through the school’s website.
“Thankfully, we live in a town full of people who love Hollister and are eager to donate to see our students succeed,” Trinkle said.
For more information about the foundation and the 2v2 Rocket League Tournament, contact Ryan Gdovin at foundation@hollisterschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.