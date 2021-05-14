The Forsyth Farmer’s Market Local Harvest returned for its fifth season last Saturday. The Farmers Market, located at 11048 State Hwy 76 in Forsyth, will be open every Saturday from now until December 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Right now we have 26 vendors,” said Glenda Hunt, manager of the Farmers Market. “We have 10 that are inside and 16 that are outside.”
According to Hunt, this year the market will feature a variety of vendors, including produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, woodworking, plants, flowers, and jewelry.
“And I run a concession stand and we serve both breakfast and lunch all the way from biscuits and gravy, to pulled pork sandwiches, to nachos,” said Hunt.
The concession stand will also feature a variety of homemade desserts such as chocolate sundaes, brownie sundaes, and apple pie a la mode.
“We have a lady that makes all of our dessert, and she makes cinnamon rolls that are to die for. They’re just delicious,” said Hunt.
Vendors that are interested in joining the Farmers Market can contact Hunt for membership fees and more information, at 417-844-2113.
According to Hunt, all proceeds go to the senior citizen building fund.
“We’re a not for profit and all of our proceeds from the vendors fees to the concessions all goes to the building fund,” said Hunt. “We already have a senior center in Forsyth, but we’ve outgrown it. Where the market is located, it’s on eight and a half acres, and that is where we are planning on building the new senior center.”
According to Hunt, the Farmers Market, along with the Forsyth Senior Thrift Store, located at 14974 Hwy 160, and Forsyth Furniture, located at 15666 US-160, are all instrumental in paying off the loan balance for the new senior center.
“I really enjoy working with people, and what we do with the community, that market has meant so much to the community, and especially last year with the COVID,” said Hunt. “As an open-air market, we were actually able to be open, and it still gave people an option to be able to come out and kind of have some sort of a normalcy with having the Farmers Market. It’s really been a boom for the community.”
According to Hunt, even though the market has only been open for a week, the market has been very busy.
“Last year we had a very good season, even with the COVID, but this year I’ve already seen it,” said Hunt. “The May 1 opening, it was just unbelievable. Our crowds were just off the charts, and that’s what I’m really wanting to see.
“I’m wanting to see that on Saturday, the market is something that is on that family’s list to do. I want our Local Harvest Farmers Market to be one of the things on their list, where every Saturday they come out there.”
Contact Hunt at 417-844-2113, or visit their Facebook page ‘Forsyth MO Farmers Market Local Harvest.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.