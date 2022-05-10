The College of the Ozarks National English Honors Society members attended the Sigma Tau Delta 2022 Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 30 to April 2.
According to a press release from the College of the Ozarks, 10 C of O students were accompanied by Associate Professor of English Charity Gibson and Assistant Professor of Humanities David Pedersen to the conference. The conference allowed students to attend sessions critiquing the literary works of students from around the world, ranging from literary analysis to creative poetry.
Five of the C of O students presented on a variety of topics at the conference. This was an excellent experience for them to receive critical feedback of their literary works in a public setting, stated the release.
C of O senior Ty Robinson received an Honorable Mention in the conference poetry contest.
“Experiences like this conference are what teach us how to interact with the world on which we are about to embark,” senior Jenna Carey said. “Trips outside of the Gates of Opportunity are what remind us that C of O is not a retreat from the world but a preparation to be poured out on it.”
The English department received a $3,000 grant from The Work Colleges Consortium, which when paired with additional departmental funding, allowed the English Department to finance their trip to a national conference, which included airfare, accommodations, food, and registration for all 10 students and two faculty members.
The WCC is made up of a group of distinctive, student-centered liberal arts colleges promoting the purposeful integration of Work-Learning-Service while helping to reduce the cost of education. There are nine work colleges in the United States who make up the WCC, including College of the Ozarks.
