A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for American Family Insurance -Tracy Carver Agency on Friday, June 17.
The festivities began at 10 a.m. with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and continued with an Open House until 2 p.m.
Carver, who has 16 years of experience with insurance and American Family, acquired the agency located at 14622 Business 13 in Branson West, on February 2, 2022.
During the open house, Carver and her staff welcomed the community to take a tour of the office, participate in a prize drawing and partake in refreshments.
“American Family Insurance has a strong sense of community and giving back,” Carver said. “I am honored and excited to not only help our customers protect what they love and have worked hard for, but to also give back to our community.”
Carver and her staff bring a wealth of experience to the American Family, which sells home, auto, life, commercial and farm insurance.
“My staff and I have a total combined 67 years of experience,” Carver added.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.amfam.com/agents/missouri/branson-west/tracy-carver.
