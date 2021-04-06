The following are the unofficial Tuesday, April 6, General Municipal Election results for Taney County after all 19 precincts had reported. Results are not official until certified by the Taney County Clerk.
City of Branon
Mayor
Two-year term
507 - Karen Best
15 - Marshall Howden
525 - Edd Akers
18 - Amber Thompson
1,154 - Larry Milton
4 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 1
Two-year term
171 - Rod Romine
413 - Clay Cooper
69 - Jantzen Craine
2 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 2
Two-year term
544 - Cody Fenton
23 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 3
Two-year term
209 - Julia King
30 - Richard Allan Banks
19 - Daniel Meenen
22 - Ralph J. LeBlanc
490 - Ruth Denham
2 - Write-In
Question 1
Shall the municipality of Branson, Missouri issue bonds in the amount of $93,000,000 for the purpose of funding sidewalks, streets, highways, roads, waterworks, and wastewater including distribution and collection systems, and shall a tourism tax of 4.0% be imposed on the price paid or charged for rooms or accommodations for thirty days or less at hotels, motels, tourist courts, campground sites, condominium units, time-share interests in condominiums and the price charged for tickets and other charges for admission to or participation in private tourist attractions to repay such bonds or previously voter-approved bonded indebtedness and to promote tourism?
1,747 - Yes
437 - No
Question 2
Shall the municipality of Branson, Missouri issue bonds in the amount of $93,000,000 for the purpose of funding sidewalks, streets, highways, roads, waterworks, and wastewater including distribution and collection systems, and shall a tourism tax of 0.5% be imposed on the price paid or charged for food and drinks sold in restaurants and other establishments to repay such bonds or previously voter-approved bonded indebtedness and promote tourism?
1,633 - Yes
557 - No
City of Forsyth
Mayor
Two-year term
110 - Kelly Dougherty
98 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 1
Two-year term
102 - Jack Baker
7 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 2
Two-year term
76 - Dennis Winzenried
5 - Write-In
City of Hollister
Alderman Ward 1
Two-year term
56 - Lamar Patton
6 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 2
Two-year term
92 - Write-In
City of Merriam Woods
Mayor
Two-year term
58 - Rusty Ault
35 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 1
Two-year term
1 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 1
One-year term
2 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 2
Two-year term
13 - Jerry Strunk
17 - Rhonda Merriman
1 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 3
Two-year term
23 - Michael Wilkerson
24 - Nikki Hendrick
1 - Write-In
City of Rockaway Beach
Mayor
Two-year term
55 - Jim Harriger
4 - Write-In
Alderman Ward 1
Two-year term
29 - Kyle Hinkle
0 -Write-In
Alderman Ward 2
Three-year term
13 - Write-In
QUESTION
Shall the City of Rockaway Beach, Missouri impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2 percent (2%), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.
25 - Yes
39 - No
Village of Bull Creek
Trustee
Two-year term, select 3
4 - John D. Garbee
5 - Kevin Vaughan
0 - Write-In
Village of Kirbyville
Trustee
Two-year term, select 3
5 - Mary Argo
7 - Aaron Rogers
0 -Write-In
Village of Saddlebrooke
Board of Trustee
Two-year term, select 3
0 - Terry Heinzler
0 - Timothy Grady
0 - MacKenzie Brown
0 - Write-In
Village of Taneyville
Board of Trustee
Two-year term, select 3
4 - Becky Reich
2 - Write-In
Branson Reorganized School District No. 4
To choose by ballot two directors who shall serve as members of the Board of Education of said school district.
Three-year term, vote for two
1,576 - David “Dan” Boone
1643 - Cole Currier
1,106 - Krista Meadows
26 - Write-In
Hollister R-V School District
To choose by ballot two directors who shall serve as members of the Board of Education of said school district.
Three-year term, vote for two
398 - John Winkert
380 - Rose Shook
29 - Write-In
Question 1
Shall Hollister R-V School District of Taney County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $5,000,000, resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including safety and security improvements at the middle school and acquiring and renovating facilities for use as a central office and for professional development? If this question is approved, the District's Debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8207 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
432 - Yes
99 - No
Question 2
Shall the Board of Education of Hollister R-V School District of Taney County, Missouri be authorized to increase the operating property tax levy by $0.17 per $100 of assessed valuation for operating expenses of the District, including increasing compensation for employees in order to attract and retain quality faculty and staff? If this question is approved, the operating property tax levy of the District Is expected to increase from $3.4673 to $3.6373 per $100 of assessed valuation, and the District expects to make a corresponding reduction to its debt service property tax levy of $0.17, resulting in the estimated overall property tax levy of the District to remain unchanged at $4.2880 per $100 of assessed valuation.
389 - Yes
140 - No
Spokane R-VII School District
Proposition I
To choose by ballot two directors who shall serve as members of the Board of Education of Spokane R-VII School District
Three-year term, vote for 2
2 - Jared Rhoades
1 - Jeremy Z. Truitt
1- John L. Young
0 - Write-In
Central Taney County Fire Protection District
Director
Six-year term
212 - Robert Carfield
5 - Write-In
Director
Two-year term
209 - Monty Barclay
3 - Write-In
Question
Shall the Board of Directors of the Central Taney County Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than Twenty-five cents ($.25) on the One Hundred Dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the District?
126 - Yes
116 - No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.