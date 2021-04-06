On Friday, April 2, Elevate Branson invited the community to the Elevate Branson’s campus for their Autism Awareness Day.
According to Elevate Branson, this event let attendees learn more about Project Life Saver and Vitals Aware Services. These services help first responders track and monitor children or adults with developmental disabilities in the case that they are missing.
These services can act as medical IDs that deliver critical information to first responders and care providers in real time.
According to Elevate Branson, they had several families sign up for these services, as well as for services provided by the Springfield Regional Office of the Department of Developmental Disabilities.
Visitors also had an opportunity to tour Elevate Branson to learn more about the services they provide as an organization. As well as visit their sensory room, which is available to the public anytime during normal business hours, and meet their therapy dog, Theo.
The Branson Fire Department was also in attendance, with their firetruck for children to explore.
