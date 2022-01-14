The Hollister Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual “Jerseys, Jeans & Jackets” Bash.
The bash will take place on Friday, Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the Chateau on the Lake. The cost of individual tickets are $60 and are available on the chamber’s website.
The bash is not a formal event, according to the Hollister Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board John Hagey.
“You don’t have to dress up to come,” Hagey said. “No ties or formal wear allowed! We encourage people to slide on their most comfy jeans and sports jersey and just come have fun, a fantastic meal and dance the night away.”
Hagey said the night is about socializing with others.
“It is just a fun night to network, socialize and get to know the chamber members in a relaxed and casual environment,” Hagey said. “We don’t want you squirming in those uncomfortable dresses and suits. It’s all about having a good time, fundraising for the chamber and helping us plan for a great year. We just want it to be a fun night for all involved.”
Those in attendance can expect a night full of activities and good food, Hagey said.
“Jerseys, jeans, and jackets include entertainment, silent and live auction items, a wine and whiskey pull, and a fantastic three course meal prepared especially for our group by Chateau’s culinary team” Hagey said. “The evening will start with drinks and music by Sweet Home Band, then a fantastic three course meal and short program. The evening will continue with your favorite sounds from the past with an ‘80s rewind band where you can dance the night away. There are even special room rates available for those who don’t want the party to end and want to extend the evening with a stay at the beautiful Chateau on the Lake.”
Childcare will be available for parents who want to attend.
“There will be child care available for $10 that includes a meal, crafts, games and movies while the parents attend the bash,” Hagey said.
Hagey said anyone can join in the fun of the event, even if they are not chamber members.
“Everyone is invited,” Hagey said. “You do not have to be a chamber member to attend. This is a community event put on and hosted by the chamber. Don’t be shy, come join us!”
To purchase tickets or for more information call 417-334-3050 or visit www.hollisterchamber.net.
