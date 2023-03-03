The Reeds Spring School District has hired a new Director of Human Resources.
Dr. Shane Dublin, who currently works as the Assistant Superintendent of Academics at Willard Schools, will join Reeds Spring Schools as the new Director of Human Resources.
Dublin comes to Reeds Spring with years of experience. He has been an administrator in Springfield, Bolivar, and Halfway school districts. He has a doctorate degree from Southwest Baptist University and also earned master’s and specialist degrees from SBU.
“It is an honor to join the Reeds Spring team of amazing people,” Dublin said. “I look forward to being a part of the great things happening in the district as the vision, leadership, and positive culture are working together to build a world-class educational experience for kids. The excitement and positive vibes around all that is happening in Reeds Spring are contagious and I am blessed to be a member of the Pack!”
Dublin’s wife, Jacki, is also an educator and they have three children. He will begin his new duties on July 1.
Reeds Spring Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said the district is happy to welcome Dublin into the district.
“We are so excited and blessed to have Dr. Dublin join our Wolf family,” Hirschi said. “He is a passionate leader who will serve our district with all of his heart. Dr. Dublin has built a regional reputation for being an innovative and exceptional leader, who is thoughtful and possesses a servant’s heart. We are truly honored to have him join our team and are excited about the skill set he is bringing to Reeds Spring.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
