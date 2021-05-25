Kimberling City is discussing changing their zoning codes after not having any changes for more than four decades.
The public is invited to speak on the proposed changes to Chapter 400-Zoning Regulations of the Kimberling City Municipal Code and Subdivision Code-Revised Ordinance, maps and tables. The Kimberling City Board of Aldermen will be holding a public hearing to receive citizen comments on Tuesday, June 1, starting at 6 p.m. at the Kimberling City Hall, located at 34 Kimberling Blvd, according to the Kimberling City website.
The city officials took a look at rezoning and hired the Southwest Missouri Council of Government to help. The city and SMCOG have been hard at work updating Kimberling City’s code to support citizen’s desired development for residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, according to Harmon.
“Our zoning codes have not changed since the 1970s and 80s,” said Harmon. “One of the main purposes is to bring things up to date to try to protect the beautification of the area. We don’t want things to distract from that.”
According to Harmon, the city is trying to think outside the box, with the help of SMCOG, to encourage economic growth and development.
The city’s website lists the following as some of the changes to the zoning that the proposal includes:
-Creating a new residential classification that allows residents more flexibility in using their land while maintaining good neighborhood character. There are no zoning changes that address any changes to nightly rentals in residential areas.
-Modify small-scale commercial to be more walkable by encouraging a community-oriented environment.
-Altering landscaping and parking regulations to create a more green, lively space and less empty parking lots.
-Adding sensible regulations to some commercial lakefront properties to encourage destination-oriented and environmentally-friendly development.
“Our city doesn’t really have a main street. We are trying to open up some more commercial areas, so we have created a neighborhood commercial district. What we are trying to do is to (utilize) Kimberling Boulevard, which is our busiest street other than Highway 13, as a retail section of the city,” said Harmon. “What we would like to do is make it more of a neighborhood commercial area, where maybe you could have a shop at street level and then have a residence above. We want to try to make a more walking friendly retail environment. We don’t want to ruin the aesthetics or the beauty of the city, but we want to think a little differently. We want to attract new retail establishments that people can enjoy and walk around.”
According to Harmon, one of the purposes of the proposed neighborhood commercial district is to increase business growth and encourage shopping within the city.
“Right now in Kimberling City, we go to Branson or Branson West to shop,” said Harmon. “Yes, we will have to make some changes to Kimberling Boulevard, if this does pass, and start growing. We will have to make some sidewalks and may have to make Kimberling Boulevard a little wider. It is not as easy as just flipping a switch and it is going to happen overnight. We understand that but once again if we don’t plan for it it won’t happen.”
The proposed changes to the zoning on Kimberling Boulevard would not change anything for those residents who live on the street, according to Harmon.
“There would be no changes to the current houses on Kimberling Boulevard. They would stay exactly how they are,” said Harmon. “In the future, if they were ever torn down or anything then they would have to conform to the new zoning ordinances.”
The rezoning proposal would also address regulations on parking lots, the possibilities of building affordable houses and ordinances on building homes on smaller lots, according to Harmon.
“We want to change the regulations on commercial properties regarding (parking lots). We (currently) require more spaces than a lot of commercial properties need. It hasn’t been advantageous to build commercial buildings, because of how expensive building a parking lot is,” said Harmon. “We would also like to relax some of the provisions we have in place on landscaping, such as landscaping islands in parking lots, to increase more green spaces and less empty parking lots.”
According to Harmon, the current building ordinances for new residential structures were written decades ago and do not address the newer building trend of smaller or tiny homes.
“We have a lot of smaller lots vacant in the city. They are vacant because the current ordinances, which were written decades ago, require a 15,000 foot minimum sized lot to build a residence,” said Harmon. “In today’s world there are people building tiny homes, or there are smaller homes that can be built. So, we are proposing to reduce the lot size (requirements) but still keeping the (specifications) the same. So, even if you build on a smaller lot you will still have to (ensure) that you won’t encroach on someone else’s property.”
The city also wants to help provide ordinances that would help create affordable housing for young families to move to the city, according to Harmon.
“On the east side of town we have some larger lots, we have proposed possibly doing stacked duplexes. We do not have a lot of affordable housing in Kimberling City,” said Harmon. “We have to figure out some new ways to get some younger families into the city. (They) have a hard time moving into our city because of the cost and availability. We would like to open up some doors for that in the future. We would like to see some of the newer homes be affordable like with the potential stacked duplexes.”
According to Harmon, these changes in the zoning would help the future of the city by promoting and allowing growth, while maintaining the beauty of the city.
“Change is a hard concept and I understand that. If Kimberling City doesn’t change then we will fall behind a lot of towns, we won’t grow and we won’t prosper,” said Harmon. “We have to think about some things differently and that is why we hired SMCOG. SMCOG looked at our zoning and our lot sizes and they said that we could stack duplexes to get affordable housing. They do this in many other cities, but it is a different thing for this area. It would be a huge change for the city. Our population, our median age is 59. We don’t have a lot of young families, but we want to change that.”
The fact that ordinances have not changed for more than 40 years means that they do not reflect the needs of the community in 2021, but that the idea of changing them may be difficult for some residents, according to Harmon.
“The city didn’t have a city administrator for 17 years and then I got here. I have been here for five years and I think I have done a lot of good things and I think this would be a good thing,” said Harmon. “We love our city. We love the history of it. We understand people move here for the beauty and the views, but if we dont change and grow we will not survive.
“For a lot of people it is a far, far reach looking at change. Some people say that can never happen. The way I look at it is that in other cities this has happened. If you don’t plan it and you don’t dream, it will never come true. We have got to do some things differently here.”
The final decision has not been approved by the Kimberling City Board of Aldermen and will not be made until the residents have a chance to voice their opinions and their concerns, according to the website.
“All of this is proposed, there is nothing finalized. We have had some citizens call and say that we have already decided, but the board has not made up their minds yet,” said Harmon. “This is just what we proposed to them and what we would like to see happen. We don’t know when or if it will pass. Maybe the public makes some comments and then it would go back so some things could be altered.”
If it does pass, SMCOG would continue to help the city through the processes that the changes would entail, according to Harmon.
“We are hoping that at the end of June everything will be finalized. But then we would have to create the new map, which SMCOG would do for us,” said Harmon. “Then SMCOG would do some training for part of our administration and staff so everyone would understand the changes completely. We really hope to grow economic development and businesses come in. We hope to publicize these changes, if this passes, that (way) we are ready to go.”
There will be a virtual option for residents to watch the June 1 Kimberling City Board of Aldermen meeting. To join the online meeting go to us02web.zoom.us/j/88979173621?pwd=NTZKWnYvdlBLUUtuNHBmQVgrNEFMdz09.
The meeting ID is 889 7917 3621 and the passcode is 628239.
For more information contact Kimberling City Hall at 417-739-4903 or visit ckcmo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.