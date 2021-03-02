Economic growth is something every city wishes to see.
To highlight Branson’s economic growth, the Taney County Partnership (TCP) presented their 2020 year-end review at the virtual Feb. 23 Board of Aldermen meeting.
The presentation highlighted: Partners, project activity, project pipeline, TCP 2019-2021 action plan, Cares Act funds, Imagine Branson and more.
According to a presentation by Executive Vice President/Chief Economic Development Officer of the Taney County Partnership Jonas Arjes, in 2020 there were four announced projects, 505 new jobs, 20 active projects, with a new capital investment of $268.5 million in Taney County. Three out of four of these projects are within the city limits of Branson.
“Total project activity, you’ll see here for 2020: Total of four announced projects compared to two in 2019 and six in ‘18,” said Arjes. “You’ll see there at the bottom three of the four were inside the city limits. The majority of those stats do cover the Imagine Resorts project that was announced back in August in Hollister, so that’s roughly $260 million of that capital investment. Project activity was down and, under the circumstances, that can be understandable.”
Taney County Partnership now has 28 partners in their business sector, nine in their public sector and, in 2020, new investors included Kirbyville Schools.
“Pretty consistent here as far as partners,” said Arjes. “You’ll notice the public sector has dropped to nine. We did add one new public sector in 2022, that being Kirbyville Schools but unfortunately we lost Taneyville and Merriam Woods due to budgetary constraints, from what they told us.
“Business sector stays consistent there, just shy of 30 at 28. Focal Pointe was a new company that came on early prior to COVID and due to market issues they then dropped out pretty quick.”
According to the presentation, since 2012 there have been 32 announced projects, there have been over 1,188 jobs created and an estimated payroll of over $32.5 million.
Also, since 2012 announced capital investment has totaled $797.6 million, under construction capital investment is at $78.1 million and completed capital investment at $199.5 million. Twenty out of 32 of these projects have been within the city limits of Branson.
Taney County Partnership’s 2019-2021 action plan is, business/industry attraction and marketing (asset based development), business retention and expansion (year-round economy) and workforce development (talent development, retention and attraction).
“I think you’ll see and agree that two of our bigger projects we were involved with and provided assistance to, opened up this past year during the pandemic,” said Arjes. “Both WonderWorks and the Aquarium at the Boardwalk; and the reason I mention those again, those are year-round attractions and every little bit that we get to push that year-round economy is always welcome.”
According to Arjes, something that took up quite a bit of time for Taney County Partnership in the latter half of 2020 was serving as a review committee and helping the county, Taney County Commission, distribute Cares Act funds.
“We’re currently wrapping up phase three,” said Arjes. “Political subdivisions, not-for-profits and small businesses were eligible to apply for those COVID-related expenses incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30. One of our objectives was to make sure that all the funds that were allocated for Taney County would end up staying in Taney County, and I’m proud to report that, based off the meeting we had with the county commission (Feb.22), the phase 3 requests, we are for sure going to put all that money back into the community.”
Arjes then followed with how these funds ($6.56 million) will be split up within different entities due to there being more funds requested than are available.
“We were happy to provide that support and, hopefully that made that process a little bit easier for the county and helped our local businesses and employers,” said Arjes.
The next thing highlighted in the presentation was workforce development and Taney County Partnership’s collaboration with the chamber to launch Imagine Branson. Even though it launched after the new year, all the work, according to Arjes, was done in 2020.
“This is our new digital platform of the relocation guide that we revived a few years ago in print form, so now ImagineBransonMO.com is live and will be serving as the platform to house information for relocation, investment, quality of place, quality of life, economic development data and so on,” said Arjes. “For instance, OnPoint MO, the jobs board, will be living behind Imagine Branson MO. We just signed a contract for the TaneyCountyPartnership.com to also reside within that website, so more things to come on that. Again it’s a way for us to attract talent, attract residents and to put our best foot forward as far as folks looking to move here, invest here, open business here, so that’s coming along.”
Finally, Arjes went on to discuss the J1 Program and how they’re hoping to see an increase from 2020 numbers that totaled only 50 students.
“We look forward to getting back some of that supplemental work force this year,” said Arjes. “I know we’re getting some encouraging signs from our J1 visa sponsors that they’re expecting higher (participation) than what we would have expected; 70% is the number we’ve heard recently. Just as a point of reference, in 2019 we had roughly 1,200 summer work travel program kids in the community; in 2020 we had 50. So if we get back to 70% of the 1,200, that’ll be a big help.”
In 2021, Taney County Partnership will not be doing their Community Workforce Summit in Taney County career days. However, they are taking up Workforce Wednesdays. According to Arjes, there will be a remote work presentation on March 3, along with child care and an education piece on March 10. Check out their website for more information.
According to their website, the Taney County Partnership is a public/private partnership focusing on the economic development efforts in Taney County. The partnership is made up of Taney County, the incorporated cities and villages in the county, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and a dedicated group of business sector stakeholders.
“Post COVID, we can speculate/assume,” said Arjes. “Workforce was an issue prior to (COVID) and it’s going to continue to be an issue moving forward, but hopefully we’ll find different strategies and improve on the strategies we’ve already employed to provide workers for our businesses as we foresee a pretty robust recovery once consumer sentiment has that safety and is ready to get back to traveling. We’re positioned very well to take advantage of that.”
Visit TaneyCountyPartnership.com, OnPointMO.com or their Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.