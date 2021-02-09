The Hollister School District will be asking district voters in April to approve a pair of ballot items that would allow the district to make several improvements without increasing taxes.
Hollister School District property owners currently pay $4.288 per $100 of assessed valuation in property taxes. According to school officials, if voters approve the two items, which will appear as “Question 1” and “Question 2” on the April ballot, the district will be allowed to issue $5 million in bonds, but the property tax levy will remain the same.
Superintendent Brian Wilson spoke to the Hollister Board of Aldermen last week to give them an overview of what the ballot issues are intended to accomplish.
“This is a long-range plan,” Wilson said. “It’s one that we want to give to our kids.”
Wilson discussed several improvements that would occur with the bond money. Those include a middle school expansion, including band and choir; elementary school STEAM labs; high school business and medal lab upgrades; safety and accessibility upgrades; a professional development training facility, a district sidewalk to the elementary school; improvements to traffic flow on campus; and an additional bus lane on campus.
Wilson discussed the need to make improvements to the entrance to the middle school, which is the district’s oldest building.
“It’s going to be a safer entrance,” he said. “We can control access going into the middle school.”
He said the improvements would double the size of the district office because it would also include a professional development training facility.
“We are going to have a meeting facility for professional development for our teachers,” he said.
Another key element is improving traffic flow with a bus lane and a sidewalk to the elementary school.
“If you drop off a student at the (Early Childhood Center) or the elementary in the morning, it might be a little hectic sometimes,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to reduce our traffic a little bit with a bus lane only to make it safer and to make it quicker. Then when we come out to BB (Highway) we would have a right-hand and a left-hand turn lane to get the people out, because (currently) it backs up past the middle school.”
The second question on the ballot will allow the district to remain competitive as far as hiring and retaining good teachers.
“The people who are the heart of our school, the people who are in the trenches, are our teachers and our (teacher) aids,” Wilson said. “We want the best qualified people in front of our students. One of the things to do to attract good teachers, part of that is pay.”
That ballot item would allow the district to increase the operations portion of the sales tax levy, but reduce the debt service portion of the levy. That way, more money would be available to pay teachers without increasing the overall levy amount.
“You’d think we could do that without a vote of the people, but we can’t,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to move 17 cents so we can pay our employees more. We want to keep the people in front of our kids.”
Wilson stressed that these items are part of a 10-year plan for the district intended to ensure the district continues to be a better place for students.
“I’m very proud of our school district, and I’m very proud of our community, and I think what we’re trying to do is continue to move forward,” he said. “We don’t ever want to become stagnant and settle for the status quo, so we want to do that to attract and maintain good quality personnel with that second question. And of course that second question is the same as the first as it’s a no tax increase.
He said the district will be able to accomplish these goals without increasing taxes thanks to a continued increase in assessed valuation, and because low interest rates are allowing the district to get more value for its dollar.
The first of the two items – which will appear as “Question 1” on the ballot – would allow the district to issue $5 million in bonds. Issuing the bond would not cause the district debt service portion of its property tax levy to go up. The second ballot issue – “Question 2” – would allow the district to increase its operating property tax levy by 17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. However, if approved, the district expects to then reduce its debt service tax levy by 17 cents. That would leave the district’s overall tax levy the same, which is currently $4.288 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The ballot language:
Question 1: Shall Hollister R-V School District of Taney County, Missouri issue it’s general obligation bonds in the amount of $5,000,000, resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing, and equipping school facilities, including safety and security improvements at the middle school and acquiring and renovating facilities for use as a central office and for professional development?
If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8207 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Question 2: Shall the Board of Education of Hollister R-V School District of Taney County, Missouri be authorized to increase the operating property tax levy by $0.17 per $100 of assessed valuation for operating expenses of the District, including increasing compensation for employees in order to attract and retain quality faculty and staff?
If this question is approved, the operating property tax levy of the District is expected to increase from $3.4673 to $3.6373 per $100 of assessed valuation, and the District expects to make a corresponding reduction to its debt service property tax levy of $0.17, resulting in the estimated overall property tax levy of the District to remain unchanged at $4.2880 per $100 of assessed valuation.
