Preschool students at Hollister School District Early Childhood Center showed kindness to a local nursing home through a special program.
Hollister Early Childhood Center Preschool Teacher Mrs. Bethany Penrod reached out to the Point Lookout Nursing Facility Administrator Todd Whited to see if it would be possible for her students to make handmade Valentine cards for the nursing facility residents, according to a statement from Hollister School District.
“Todd was very excited about the idea, so I invited the other preschool and infant class teachers to participate,” Penrod said.
The program to make homemade card to spread kindness and love to some of the community’s older citizens was also part of the district’s #HSDkindnesswins campaign, which will run all of the month of February.
Whited distributed the cards to the residents on Valentine’s Day.
“Our residents absolutely loved receiving the cards and enjoyed sharing their cards with each other,” Whited said. “It definitely brought smiles to the faces of folks who have not had a lot to smile about since the beginning of this pandemic. It lets them know there are people in the Hollister community that care for them and their well-being, and especially considering the last two years, it really means so much.”
Penrod and Whited are planning to make this a yearly activity and are hopeful next year the students will be able to come inside the facility and hand-deliver their Valentine Cards.
