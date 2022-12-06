CORE is partnering with the Hollister School District again this season, to provide the 3rd Annual Holiday Blessings Room in conjunction with the school district’s Holiday Assistance Program.
According to the school district, families who have applied for holiday assistance can schedule a time during the days of December 12 to 15 with the counselors to pick up their items, and in addition, will be able to "shop" in the Holiday Blessings Room for additional toy items and other needed household items like crockpots, space heaters, etc.
CORE CEO Cary McKee said the idea originated with an abundant blessing of donations from retailers in the area to the organization.
“CORE was blessed in partnering with retailers in the area, and they were donating goods to us. We had an abundance of goods that we did not see coming,” McKee said. “We had no idea that we'd get as much as we did, which at that point, when you see the volume that we've acquired, what do we do? What do we do with these goods? So, you know, in the beginning, we opened up a Christmas Blessing Room here for the people we serve, to enrich their children's Christmas or holiday.”
McKee recognized the opportunity to team up with the school district through the blessing and reached out to partner in helping more families.
“I'm in love with the Hollister School District. Dr. Wilson and his team are top notch, and I thought it'd be a great idea to partner with them and see if we could come to some understanding or agreement and work together through the holiday season,” McKee said. “So the goal here was, CORE serves the addicted community. That's what we do as an organization. We're not so much on the prevention side of things. However, is there a way for us to help with that? Is there a way for us to get to the youth before they get to that place where they're making those decisions that can devastate lives and families? Hollister School District has always done Adopt-A-Family, but what if we made it a little better? What if, when the parents came in to pick up the bags of goods from Adopt-A-Family we said, ‘We got more for you.’”
McKee said assisting families and providing some hope is the goal with the Holiday Blessing Room.
“If we can bring not just a smile to a child's face, but a little bit of hope that this year is better than last year, I think that's an impact that we're making. And quite frankly, helps with prevention. Hope is the ultimate word we've thrown around here over the last few years of doing this. If we can bring more hope to them where there may not be any hope, or very little hope, I find that's probably going to make more of an impact than we've ever made.”
McKee said he’d like to eventually see the idea of a Holiday Blessing Room come to fruition in other school districts, to expand assistance to other families in need.
“CORE exists to see that lives are transformed. We don't have the power to transform them. It's up to them to take advantage of that and so many do,” McKee said. “But again, on the prevention side, where’s our part in that? I felt like we had an incredible opportunity to do just that. So the goal here eventually as we continue to bring in product-and this year, we saw more inventory and generous donations come in for this cause than we have seen even in years prior-now what do you do with that abundance of volume? So I would love to see that we start to expand this. Let's say for instance, get into the Kirbyville School District and Bradleyville and get into more of Eastern Taney County and be able to put a bigger smile on those children's faces as well. We see lives changed every day, and to see lives in our community changed outside of CORE makes all the difference to us. If we can get behind that and can contribute and be a part of it, we're going to continue in it.”
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson said the school is thankful for the continued partnership with CORE, and the opportunity to serve the community.
"We are very thankful for this continued partnership with CORE," Wilson said. "While the district, with the support of a generous community, has been providing holiday assistance for families for over 18 years, the inception of the Holiday Blessings Room three years ago in conjunction with CORE, has enabled us to greatly increase the support we are able to provide for our families who need a hand up during what can be a difficult season. This year we have 116 families (256 children) who have applied for holiday assistance. We are humbled that because of CORE and because of our community partnerships, we will be able to make the holiday season a little brighter for each of these families and it is a good reminder of why Hollister truly is a special place."
For more information, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
