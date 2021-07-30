Taney County Animal Control recently announced an upper respiratory outbreak in their dog areas.
Animal control took to Facebook on July 28, to let the public know of the outbreak and that it was not COVID-19 related.
“This is not a COVID related respiratory virus, and we have been advised by our veterinarian that the primary causative agent of late in any boarding facilities in southwest MO is Mycoplasma (spp) and not Kennel Cough,” Taney County Animal Control said in the Facebook post.
Mycoplasma spp is an infection that causes a respiratory disease in dogs. Animal control advised the public to notify their veterinarian if they notice any of the following symptoms in their dogs:
-Dry hacking cough which at times results in:
-Gagging
-Production of white foam or phlegm
-Sneezing
-Nasal discharge
-Lethargy
-Loss of appetite
According to the post, they are currently medicating multiple dogs and have created protocols to mitigate the spread. Animal control said they would be closing the shelter to the public for the next seven to 10 days.
“After consulting with our primary care veterinarian, as well as three other veterinarians and the Taney County Commission, we have made the decision to close the shelter to the public,” Animal Control said in the Facebook post. “We have not made this decision lightly and the health of the animals here at the shelter is our most important consideration. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience while we navigate the next week.”
Owner redemptions are allowed to leave the facility, and all field services have been placed on emergency status only, with all jurisdictions having been notified of the decision, according to the Facebook post.
Call 417-332-0172 or follow them on Facebook ‘Taney County Animal Control’ for more information.
