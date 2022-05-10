The Branson Tri-Lakes News is once again welcoming Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to their offices in Hollister for a blood drive on Wednesday, May 11.
This blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities.
Most recently, CBCO issued a critical appeal for all negative blood types as reserves of A negative, B negative and O negative blood products are at less than one day levels.
“CBCO is experiencing shortages of A negative, B negative and O negative blood, with many reserves at less-than-optimal levels. We are having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we are the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a shortage impacts us locally,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “With schools coming to the end of the year, we are looking to our local community-based donors to help keep the blood supply at adequate levels. If you are eligible, we urge you to make a donation. If you have never donated before, now is the ideal time to start.”
During the month of May, all donors will receive a limited-edition “Donut Forget” to Give Blood T-Shirt and be entered in weekday drawings for a chance to win a $150.00 grocery store or restaurant gift card. Donors who attend the blood drive at the Branson Tri-Lakes News will also receive gift certificates to a number of area restaurants and attractions including Branson IMAX, Sonic, Pasghetti’s, Famous Dave’s and Coral Reef Mini-Golf.
“As always, we are so excited to be hosting the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “The generosity of the community is overwhelming and can always be seen in full force at each one of these blood drives. The turnout at our last blood drive was extremely positive. We look forward to seeing you all again this month and hope you’ll bring a friend.”
Those preparing to donate on Wednesday are encouraged to drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before donating, and eat a well-balanced meal around two to three hours before giving. Donors will also need to bring photo identification.
While it is not required, the CBCO does encourage donors to make an appointment in advance. Walk-ins are welcomed, however appointments do assist manage donor flow. Branson Tri-Lakes News office is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
For additional information or to make an appointment visit cbco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.