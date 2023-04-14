The Missouri Department of Conservation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center facility on Monday, April 10.
The facility, which will sit adjacent to the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson, will be an addition to the existing structure and will be two and a half times larger in total. The purpose of the project is to better accommodate the large number of visitors in attendance annually.
Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation Sara Parker Pauley attended the groundbreaking.
“We plan to have the new facility open in the spring of 2025; not that far away,” Pauley said. “The new facility will be twice the size of the existing building and it’ll include a state of the art 9500 gallon aquarium. It’ll include interactive displays, meeting rooms and of course new office space for our staff. The new facility will continue to highlight raising trout as well as highlight the flora and fauna of southwest Missouri, and the department will continue to offer a variety of fantastic educational programs for the public. We are delighted that this project is finally underway and really appreciate you all coming to celebrate with us today.”
City of Branson Communications Director Lisa Rau was also present at the ground breaking, stating she was excited to be in attendance as it was her first time to speak on behalf of the city of Branson as its publicist.
“I cannot wait to ensure that we tell our press and our residents and our visitors far and wide about this wonderful place,” Rau said. “I mean, who else has something quite like this? We have a gem of gems. It’s one of the crowns of the whole Branson area.”
Missouri State Representative Brian Seitz said he’s looking forward to the finished result.
“My family and I have been coming here for almost 40 years,” Seitz said. “Whenever family or friends come to the Branson area, we’ll take them to shows and our favorite restaurants, but this is the place that they have to be. I think this is a wonderful opportunity and I look forward to seeing it when it’s finished.”
The conservation center closed to the public on March 12. For more information about the Missouri Department of Conservation and its projects, visit www.mdc.mo.gov.
