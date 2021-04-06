The following are the unofficial results of the April 6 General Municipal Election in Stone County. These results will remain unofficial until they are certified by the Stone County Clerk.
Some school districts will also include votes from other counties, which are not counted here.
Blue Eye School District
School Board, three year term, vote for two
Joe Feagans 154
John T. Clark 142
Daphne Jones 232
Clever School District
School Board, three year term, vote for two
Justin B. Peebles 43
Christopher Garrett 36
Shawn Wesley Eaton 63
Clever School District Proposition A
For 45
Against 53
Reeds Spring School District
School Board, three year term, vote for two
Joelene L. Powell 1156
Lisa M. Boyd 1318
Richard Staley 759
Reeds Spring School District Prop RS
For 1242
Against 894
North Stone County Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District
Director, six year term, vote for two
Robert Savage 88
Southern Stone Fire District
Director, six year term, vote for two
Michael D Turner 517
Rob Ruit 275
David R Caravella 475
Larry D Bauer 685
David L Yankey 161
Jim Brockett 432
Larry Maloney 914
Stone County Emergency Services E-911
Northern District board member, four year term, vote for two
Deb Cook 665
Carrie M. Stephens 743
Stone County Emergency Services E-911
Southern District board member, four year term, vote for two
Dean Witherington 554
Thomas L. Huffman 823
Ron Thomas 769
Branson West
Mayor, two year term, vote for one
Ron Flam 57
Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one
Ken Pollock 43
Alderman Ward 1, one year term, vote for one
Gary Brant 41
Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one
Write-in candidate 0
Crane
Mayor, two year term, vote for one
J. Collin Brannan 58
Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one
Ronald Fearn 22
Melissa D. Riggins 26
Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one
John Godfrey 16
Ray D. Hicks 24
Galena
Mayor, two year term, vote for one
John D. Coones 27
Alderman at large, two year term, vote for two
Alfredo Barela 22
Vonda K. Barela 22
Alderman at large, one year term, vote for one
Deana Despaw 27
Question 1
For 25
Against 12
Question 2
For 29
Against 7
Kimberling City
Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one
Virgil Moore 156
Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one
Daniel Jacobs 149
Reeds Spring
Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one
Write-in candidate 0
Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one
Craig Swenty 44
Village of Coney Island
Trustee, two year term, vote for two
James P. Mosher 7
Jennifer Fliflet 8
Village of Indian Point
Trustee, two year term, vote for three
Helen Slagle 64
Lori Minshall 65
Chris Houghton 63
Question
For 52
Against 42
Village of McCord Bend
Trustee, two year term, vote for two
Mandi Carr 21
Melissa R. Turner 17
Sales tax ordinance
For 21
Against 13
City use tax ordinance
For 20
Against 14
Bill No. 01221
For 16
Against 17
