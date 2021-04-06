The following are the unofficial results of the April 6 General Municipal Election in Stone County. These results will remain unofficial until they are certified by the Stone County Clerk.

Some school districts will also include votes from other counties, which are not counted here.

Blue Eye School District

School Board, three year term, vote for two

Joe Feagans 154

John T. Clark 142

Daphne Jones 232

Clever School District

School Board, three year term, vote for two

Justin B. Peebles 43

Christopher Garrett 36

Shawn Wesley Eaton 63

Clever School District Proposition A

For 45

Against 53

Reeds Spring School District

School Board, three year term, vote for two

Joelene L. Powell 1156

Lisa M. Boyd 1318

Richard Staley 759

Reeds Spring School District Prop RS

For 1242

Against 894

North Stone County Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District

Director, six year term, vote for two

Robert Savage 88

Southern Stone Fire District

Director, six year term, vote for two

Michael D Turner 517

Rob Ruit 275

David R Caravella 475

Larry D Bauer 685

David L Yankey 161

Jim Brockett 432

Larry Maloney 914

Stone County Emergency Services E-911

Northern District board member, four year term, vote for two

Deb Cook 665

Carrie M. Stephens 743

Stone County Emergency Services E-911

Southern District board member, four year term, vote for two

Dean Witherington 554

Thomas L. Huffman 823

Ron Thomas 769

Branson West

Mayor, two year term, vote for one

Ron Flam 57

Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one

Ken Pollock 43

Alderman Ward 1, one year term, vote for one

Gary Brant 41

Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one

Write-in candidate 0

Crane

Mayor, two year term, vote for one

J. Collin Brannan 58

Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one

Ronald Fearn 22

Melissa D. Riggins 26

Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one

John Godfrey 16

Ray D. Hicks 24

Galena

Mayor, two year term, vote for one

John D. Coones 27

Alderman at large, two year term, vote for two

Alfredo Barela 22

Vonda K. Barela 22

Alderman at large, one year term, vote for one

Deana Despaw 27

Question 1

For 25

Against 12

Question 2

For 29

Against 7

Kimberling City

Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one

Virgil Moore 156

Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one

Daniel Jacobs 149

Reeds Spring

Alderman Ward 1, two year term, vote for one

Write-in candidate 0

Alderman Ward 2, two year term, vote for one

Craig Swenty 44

Village of Coney Island

Trustee, two year term, vote for two

James P. Mosher 7

Jennifer Fliflet 8

Village of Indian Point

Trustee, two year term, vote for three

Helen Slagle 64

Lori Minshall 65

Chris Houghton 63

Question

For 52

Against 42

Village of McCord Bend

Trustee, two year term, vote for two

Mandi Carr 21

Melissa R. Turner 17

Sales tax ordinance

For 21

Against 13

City use tax ordinance

For 20

Against 14

Bill No. 01221

For 16

Against 17

