A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District reported their dispatch to the single vehicle crash. While responding to the scene, crews were advised the vehicle was on fire and the driver had been ejected.
“Upon arrival a Ford Edge was well involved in fire and the driver was laying near the shoulder. Initially, there were some thoughts about people being in the car, however, there was no one else in the car,” the WTCFPD online release stated.
“Taney County Ambulance transported a critically injured patient to a Springfield hospital. Once the fire was extinguished, we assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with scene lighting, picking up debris, and directing traffic. After the wrecker removed the vehicle, all Western units cleared the scene around 7:10 AM.”
Allen was transported to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield for treatment of his serious injuries. It is unknown if Allen was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the online crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.